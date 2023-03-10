Wedding planned in May

Jael Bela Gena (left) of Andover and Evan Daniel Kurtz of Houghton have announced their engagement to be married this coming May. Jael, daughter of Bradley and Rebekah Gena, is a junior at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Evan, son of Gerald and Sharon Kurtz of Middletown, Pa., is a junior at Houghton University. A ceremony is planned for May 28 in Andover.

