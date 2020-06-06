I love watermelon, and though it is available throughout the year, it seems that it is so much better in the warmer weather.
I like to make watermelon drinks like slushies, coolers and margaritas, and freeze pops with strawberry and raspberry, but I tried something different and I am sharing it with you here. I grilled watermelon “steaks” and served them with an herb salad. It was a delicious meal and one that I will plan a few more times this summer.
Watermelon is so good for us to begin with. Not only does it help hydrate our bodies but it is loaded with vitamins C, A, B1, 5 and 6, potassium and magnesium. And the best part: It is so low in calories and has almost no fat. One cup has only 30 calories!
You would be surprised at the taste of watermelon when you grill it. There is just enough natural sugar in this fruit to caramelize a bit. I promise that you will enjoy it. If you choose not to have it for dinner or lunch, just drizzle some balsamic glaze over the wedges and add a bit of mint leaves and you have a wonderful dessert.
This recipe calls for flaky sea salt, but if you don’t have it, just use a dash of sea salt to enhance the sweetness.
I hope that you took my advice and started an herb garden because this is one of the times it will come in handy. You can almost create the salad from your little garden. Do try it. I think you’ll like it and goodness, it is packed with nutrients.
GRILLED WATERMELON STEAKS (4 servings)
Eight 2-inch-thick watermelon wedges
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon chile powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
Flaky sea salt
HERB SALAD
3 cups baby spinach leaves
1/4 cup basil leaves
1/4 cup parsley leaves
1/4 cup mint leaves
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons crumbled goat cheese or grated asiago
1. Heat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Brush both sides of the watermelon wedges with the olive oil.
2. In a small bowl, combine the garlic powder, black pepper, chile powder, cumin and coriander. Season each watermelon wedge with the spice mix.
3. Grill each watermelon wedge until char marks appear, flipping once, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and season with the flaky salt.
4. In a large bowl, toss together the spinach, basil, parsley and mint. In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the dressing and the goat cheese or asiago with the greens.
5. To serve, place 2 watermelon wedges on each plate and top with the salad.
(Candy is a certified physician assistant and registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)