It’s still cold out there and I don’t think I have given you enough soup recipes yet this winter.
I have given you a version of this soup before but this one is more diabetic friendly and I am keeping my promise for our diabetic friends.
As with most meals that I present, I suggest you pair this recipe with a piece of fruit like an apple or pear and your meal will be complete.
Now, the recipe calls for a Parmesan rind. You may have one or you may ask your deli if they will sell you a small piece but if you don’t include it, it won’t be the end of the world. The rind will render a very nice flavor but honestly, it isn’t an absolute necessity.
The protein and nutrients from this recipe make it a very worthwhile recipe for anyone. It happens to be diabetic friendly but the ingredients are very similar to any Tuscan bean soup.
Serve a bowl with a slice of whole-wheat bread or a side salad for a complete and satisfying lunch or dinner. Portion out any leftovers and freeze them for future meals. Enjoy!
TUSCAN BEAN SOUP (serves 8)
Ingredients
1 pound dried cannellini or great northern beans
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1½ cups diced onion
1 cup diced carrots
1 cup diced celery
2 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
4 cups water
2 dried bay leaves
1 Parmesan rind (optional, see tip)
6 cups chopped fresh kale
1½ cups diced tomatoes
1 teaspoon basil
1/2 teaspoon oregano
2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
3 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 pinch ground pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1. Pick over and sort beans, then rinse under cold water and transfer to a large bowl. Add 3 quarts cold water, cover, and soak at room temperature for 8 to 24 hours. (To quick-soak, see Tip.) Drain and rinse the beans.
Step 2. Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery; cook until starting to soften, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic; cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 3. Stir in broth, water, the soaked beans, bay leaves, and Parmesan rind, if using. Increase heat to high, bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, partially cover, and simmer until the beans are nearly tender, 45 to 50 minutes.
Step 4. Stir in kale, tomatoes, and rosemary. Partially cover and continue to cook until the beans are tender, 30 to 45 minutes more.
Step 5. Discard bay leaves and Parmesan rind, if using. Stir in vinegar and salt; season generously with pepper.
Tips: Adding a Parmesan rind to a pot of soup adds a subtle savory flavor. You can cut off the rind of any size block of Parmesan and save it for future use; rinds will keep in the freezer for 6 months.
To quick-soak beans: Place beans in a large saucepan with enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 1 hour.
Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 1/4 Cups
Per Serving: 270 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 21.4g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 4154.7IU; vitamin c 21.8mg; folate 30.4mcg; calcium 106.9mg; iron 5.5mg; magnesium 98.3mg; potassium 1024.4mg; sodium 377.3mg.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)