True story of hospital horrors exposed in ‘The Good Nurse’

An excessive fear of hospitals is called “nosocomephobia,” and about 3% of the population suffers from this condition. Meanwhile, some studies report about 25% of people are afraid of getting sick at all and one in three people have fears of contracting or developing a serious illness like cancer.
And yet, beyond the hospital, the flu or a terminal disease, 40% of the population is more afraid of dealing with the medical bills that come afterward. With the cost of everything rising and universal healthcare in America not likely anytime soon, it’s no wonder getting the bill has become scarier than the treatment.
But after watching the movie “The Good Nurse,” a true-crime drama streaming on Netflix, and learning about the story of serial killer Charles Cullen, all those numbers might start going up.
Based on the book of the same name, the film recounts the tail end of Cullen’s 16-year-career as a nurse working in New Jersey and Pennsylvania where he was confirmed to have killed 29 patients, admitted to killing 40 and was estimated to have killed between 300 and 400 — about one every three weeks.
A fitting inclusion in the Netflix original movie collection, the film is not particularly groundbreaking or notable, a perfect movie of the week that might have appeared on Lifetime or Hallmark 15 years ago. But with a fascinating true story and stellar performances by its two leads, “The Good Nurse” is far from the worst way to spend two hours.
Amy Loughren (portrayed by Jessica Chastain) is a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU.
Thankfully, help arrives when Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ futures.
But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation, the evidence collected and suspicious responses from other hospitals point to Charlie as the prime suspect. Caught between a genuine friendship and the need for health insurance, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.
Although dramatized for the movie, the big question is how and why did Cullen manage to pull this off for so long, and we get the answer in the final moments when, handcuffed to a table at the police station, he looks up at her and says, “They didn’t stop me.”
To the surprise of no one, Chastain and Redmayne are excellent as Amy and Charlie. Sometimes when an actor wins an Oscar and other awards for their work, their career tends to take a dip and the performances feel phoned in. While not quite the same level as Tammy Faye Bakker or Stephen Hawking, both Chastain and Redmayne have been consistently good for 15 years and keep that quality in top shape here.
Despite the outcome being known from the start, the film manages to build a sense of dread and horror in the hospital throughout. The cold weather, dark and cloudy skies and — being set mostly at night — shadowy hallways and room, the feeling of death being around any corner is effective.
There’s no doubt Charlie is the villain of this story considering he killed hundreds of people, but the bigger overarching villain the film highlights is the U.S. healthcare system in general. Amy is a good nurse who does everything she can for her patients, but she doesn’t even have health insurance despite suffering from cardiomyopathy. Meanwhile, while two detectives are investigating the mysterious murders in the hospital, they call up the previous hospitals Charlie worked at but none of them will cooperate or admit to having any records or files on him out of fear of being sued.
“The Good Nurse” is a good film — not great, but solid and effective in what it does. But more than being a scary or thrilling true story, its best quality is being a catalyst for conversations about why so many people fear hospital bills more than hospitals alone.