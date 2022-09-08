True story gets Hollywood treatment in thrilling ‘Thirteen Lives’

From left, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Viggo Mortensen star in “Thirteen Lives,” streaming now on Amazon Prime.

 Vince Valitutti/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

It doesn’t take long for a real-world event to turn into a piece of entertainment, especially if the right elements are there from the start. Innocent children, a community banding together and volunteers from across the world working toward one common goal. The screenplay almost writes itself.

Such is the case of the Tham Luang cave rescue, which captivated the world in the summer of 2018. Since then, at least six books have been published and five movies or television shows have been produced about the event, and the most Hollywood telling of them all is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social