True story gets Hollywood treatment in thrilling ‘Thirteen Lives’

It doesn’t take long for a real-world event to turn into a piece of entertainment, especially if the right elements are there from the start. Innocent children, a community banding together and volunteers from across the world working toward one common goal. The screenplay almost writes itself.
Such is the case of the Tham Luang cave rescue, which captivated the world in the summer of 2018. Since then, at least six books have been published and five movies or television shows have been produced about the event, and the most Hollywood telling of them all is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
“Thirteen Lives” is directed and produced by Ron Howard, who is no stranger to the historical rescue movie genre. One of his films is 1995’s “Apollo 13,” which follows the aborted 1970 lunar mission, but even the lesser received “In the Heart of the Sea” covers a lot of the same territory with the sinking of a whaling ship that inspired “Moby-Dick.”
With nearly 35 years of directing experience, and knowing how to deliver suspense, excitement and high human drama again and again, Howard has made his best film in about a decade after a series of misfires that could entertain but not much else. Maybe it’s because retellings of true stories are where he’s most comfortable, but “Thirteen Lives” is a gripping, if not overly dramatized, adventure into the determination of the human spirit.
When a Thai soccer team and their coach become trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave during an unexpected rainstorm in the summer of 2018, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach.
After advancing through narrow passages and muddy waters, British divers John Volanthen (portrayed by Colin Farrell) and Rick Stanton (Biffo Mortensen) found the group alive on an elevated rock about 1.6 miles from the cave mouth. Although the boys are alive, the biggest challenge is now getting them out.
With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process. But with monsoon season on the way, the clock is ticking.
Once again utilizing documentary-style choices and techniques Howard has used in past films, the movie feels in the moment as if watching the real thing happen, opening with the soccer team finishing up their practice and heading to the cave before one of the boy’s birthday party that night.
But then, the film shifts, focusing on their families and the Thai government trying to find them before realizing the caves are flooded. With time stamps, a running stopwatch and graphics showing the map of the cave, that detached documentary feel pushes the narrative and the suspense forward until the “heroes” show up.
Despite showing the thousands of volunteers from around the globe, the only disappointing aspect of the production is the focus on the two, and eventually four, white guys who show up to save the day. Farrell and Mortensen are phenomenal actors and pull off both the physical and emotionally taxing roles wonderfully, but I’d much rather have been down in the cave with the first round of Thai divers swimming that initial mile and mapping out their course than seeing the British divers back in their London flats watching the TV coverage.
As for the cave and diving sequences, they are undoubtedly the highlight of the movie. I don’t quite know how Howard and his team pulled it off, but each sequence looks and feels real, and the claustrophobia is almost unbearable as the divers squeeze through 3-foot openings thousands of feet away from safety.
Without dozens of variables popping up each day, a shifting point of view from the rescuers to the government officials to the volunteers and a ticking clock counting down the return of the monsoons, the suspense is there from the start and the physical and mental strain on everyone involved is pushed to its limit, showing all 10,000 of them are in it together.