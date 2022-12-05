Travis Tritt to perform at Seneca casino May 20

Travis Tritt performs one of his classic country hits for the grandstand at the 2022 Cattaraugus County Fair. Tritt will perform at the Seneca Allegany Event Center on May 20, 2023.

SALAMANCA — The sound of outlaw country is coming back to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino when Travis Tritt performs May 20 on the Seneca Allegany Event Center stage.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at noon Friday.

