Travis Tritt to perform at Seneca casino May 20

SALAMANCA — The sound of outlaw country is coming back to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino when Travis Tritt performs May 20 on the Seneca Allegany Event Center stage.
Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at noon Friday.
Tritt has been a country music hit-making sensation since the early 1990s. Starting with the release of his 1990 debut album “Country Club,” Tritt established himself as a star on radio airwaves and in concert halls across the country.
Blending mainstream country and southern rock styles and influences, Tritt has produced five No. 1 singles, an additional 15 top 10 hits and garnered him two Grammy Awards and multiple Country Music Association Awards.
Tritt’s long list of hit songs includes “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” and “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”
No stranger to the region, Tritt previously Tritt headlined the Aug. 4 grandstand concert at the Cattaraugus County Fair this past summer.
In addition to Tritt, other performances coming to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino include:
- A Boy Band Christmas, Dec. 10. Tickets start at $35.
- Lonestar, Feb. 11. Tickets start at $25.
- Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute, June 27. Tickets start at $49.
- Musical Tribute to Celine Dion, Sept. 19. Tickets start at $49.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at their properties. Tickets may be purchased online at senecaalleganycasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at The Logo Shop inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either e-mail or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.