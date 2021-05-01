OLEAN — Tom and Rosemary Orcutt of Olean are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple were married married May 1, 1971, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church. The couple have been blessed with three children and five grandchildren.
Tom retired from the phone company and continues to enjoy his hobby of building and flying remote-control airplanes. Rosemary is also retired and continues to enjoy sewing and quilting for friends and family.
Tom and Rosemary still live in the same home they have lived in since their wedding. Family members say the home continues to be a gathering place for family and friends, a place where family traditions and many memories have been made.
A message from family stated: “Your family is so proud of this milestone and congratulate you on your golden anniversary. We love you!”