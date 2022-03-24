Time travel twists family adventure in ‘The Adam Project’

Near the end of 2021, when Ryan Reynolds’ third movie of the year was released, a common discourse on the internet posited that the movie star keeps playing a tweaked type of breakout character that has defined this second act of his career, Marvel’s antihero Deadpool.
Since the first “Deadpool” film in 2016, Reynolds has played that cartoony extension of himself seven times in nine movies — two of them are sequels — and there are plenty of people who are growing tired of the schtick. I don’t see natural charisma and effortless comedic timing as a problem, but I totally understand how people are getting tired of seeing him do it in everything.
Thankfully, in Reynolds’ newest film, “The Adam Project,” streaming exclusively on Netflix, this same character with deadpan quips and references is starting to see some depth and growth. Playing homage to the family adventure films of the late 1990s and early 2000s, this movie does keep the trend of reliance on nostalgia going strong, but if it’s made well and loads of fun.
There is enough sophomoric humor and flash action scenes to keep the kids entertained, though, with some swearing and mature jokes, it’s more for teens than 7-year-olds. But I would posit that the grown-ups could get a lot more from the quieter, conversation-driven scenes than the kids will get from the sci-fi fights and special effects, but hopefully, both audiences will be pleasantly satisfied.
Twelve-year-old Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself (Reynolds) from a future where time travel is in its infancy, and older Adam has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission.
Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father (Mark Ruffalo), set things right and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them.
Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really don’t like each other very much, and if they’re going to save the world, they’re first going to have to figure out how to get along.
Even when a movie is well-made, it can only stand on its own so well when it borrows so much from what came before, and this one is filled with clichés. There’s the family adventure movies like “Escape to Witch Mountain” and “Spy Kids,” the movies of Steven Spielberg like “E.T.” and even some “Star Wars” — the young Adam even calls one of the older Adam’s future gadgets a lightsaber.
While Reynolds is exactly as expected, the real gem of this story is Scobell who has to give the performance Reynolds would have done himself if he was 12, and he nails it. It’s always a gamble with child actors, even teens, but the way Scobell perfectly captures Reynolds’ sarcastic delivery and comedic timing makes much of the humor work.
When it comes to science fiction and time travel especially, an audience has to be ready to let go of its suspension of disbelief and roll with it. The logic behind some of the time travel has been used in other movies, but it’s fairly messy here and only works when and how it does because the movie needs it to.
Thankfully, a lot of the action around the story works, though not especially noteworthy. It all looked nice and was fun at the moment despite the action being technically average at best and unmemorable at worst. Seeing some of the interesting futuristic tech and spaceships add a little something special, but the real meat of this story is the emotional through line.
So many of the characters are looking for love, both from people who are gone and not yet met by the Adams, but with time travel they both are able to reconnect and learn about the people they love and themselves. Love transcends space and time, and “The Adam Project” makes those feelings a reality, with some action and sci-fi logic along the way.