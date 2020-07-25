Time loop of love and laughs is found in ‘Palm Springs’

There is something inherently special about a sci-fi movie where romance is a key part of the plot, especially if time travel is somehow involved. While these genre mashups rarely meet, films like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “The Terminator” or even “Back to the Future Part III” make it work quite well.
But even rarer is the romantic comedy with a dash of time travel, and there’s no doubt the best of the bunch is “Groundhog Day,” with Bill Murray’s weatherman trapped in Punxsutawney, Pa. on Feb. 2. Mixing comedy and romance with the big philosophical questions, the movie set the bar for what unorthodox genre mixing can do.
Enter “Palm Springs,” a movie that you may feel like you’ve seen before, but has enough new twists and turns to feel especially fresh in 2020. Despite the romance, the comedy and the characters living the same day over and over, director Max Barbakow and screenwriter Andy Siara — both delivering their feature film debuts — aren’t afraid to push the story to its max, going for absurdist humor and deep, dark philosophy, occasionally in the same scene.
Brought to life by a stellar cast led by two wonderfully talented comedic actors who can just as easily go serious, “Palm Springs” is the movie of the moment for a time when all of us feel like life is stuck in a time loop with no way out.
While stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles (played by Andy Samberg) meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti), the maid of honor and family black sheep. After saving her from a disastrous toast, Sarah becomes drawn to Nyles and his offbeat nihilism.
Unfortunately, their unexpected romantic night is thwarted by a surreal twist, and Sarah finds herself waking up back at the hotel, once again on the day of the wedding. After confronting Nyles, she learns that she is now stuck with him in a time loop with no way out.
As they are forced to relive the same day over and over, Sarah and Nyles form a close bond and must confront the darkness within themselves and discover the meaning of life in a situation that left their lives without meaning.
What immediately stands out from this film is the performances, which have to be good in order to convince the viewer to accept the bizarre things that are happening. The chemistry Samberg and Milioti have is wonderful, having hilarious back-and-forths reminiscent of a 1930s screwball comedy but becoming more genuine and emotional as the months of them stuck together progress.
But unlike other time loop movies, “Palm Springs” makes the smart decision to have Samberg’s character already stuck in the loop at the beginning. We don’t know why it happened or how long he’s been there, but it’s clear he’s been done with life for a while. So having Milioti accidentally wind up in the loop and seeing her perspective adds plenty of moral and philosophical layers you just can’t get with one point of view character.
But then you have the comedy choices that are subjective and occasionally questionable depending on how deep into the absurd you’re willing to go — R-rated sex, drugs and violence jokes can only go so far, but are somewhat refreshing given the time-loop framing. The expected jokes like Samberg and Milioti memorizing everyone’s routines and the tiny changes that happen each day still mostly land.
However, by not putting too much into the expected jokes, this movie is able to go a lot deeper into the emotional and moral complexity the situation has. When every day is the same and there are no consequences, what would you do? As the movie goes on, both our leads are learning more about each other and changing their own identities, even if they wake up physically the same when the day starts over.
And that’s where this movie really sold me because when life does feel like it’s in an endless loop, the best we can do is control what we ourselves are capable of. Although this is a science-fiction and romantic-comedy movie, the science and the funny romance aren’t really that important. As the existential dread of life continues to weigh on them, Samberg and Milioti show us it’s easier to live in this crazy world when we aren’t doing it alone.