Thrilling but predictable, ‘Beast’ is easy-to-tame fun

Before all of these streaming services and Pay Per View and a million channels from satellite dish providers, we had the movie of the week. There were only a handful of channels and each week they would show a made-for-TV movie that you were not going to see in theaters. Yes, they were lower budget and only 90 minutes long, but they got the job done.
This is exactly what “Beast” is in the best possible way, except it was released in theaters. The new action-thriller starring Idris Elba as a man going up against a rogue lion in the South African bush sets up a great premise that mostly delivers. The movie isn’t trying to be a $150 million comic book adaptation or the next Fast and Furious installment, and that’s great.
Because at its heart, this is a simple, predictable premise that has been done dozens of times before — there’s a monster or creature out there terrorizing a group of people stuck in one location. It’s a B movie that’s much much better, or it’s “Jaws” and “Alien” but not quite that good.
Either way, “Beast” delivers on what it’s supposed to do. It’s not trying to break the box office or win Oscars, and sometimes that pallet cleanser of something familiar but ultimately done pretty well is exactly what audiences need.
The plot follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (played by Elba) and his two teenage daughters as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist.
However, what begins as a journey of healing soon with Nate trying to reconnect with his children on a safari through the country his wife and their mom grew up in turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a rogue lion — a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers — begins stalking them.
Stuck far out in the bush with no communications, limited supplies and a vengeful predator who will stop at nothing to take out as many people as it can, Nate must prove himself as a father and the protector of the people he loves.
Director Baltasar Kormákur has had moderate success in the past with other man vs. nature stories such as “Adrift” and “Everest.” And as with “Beast,” these films are nothing fantastic but they are well made and look incredible, something that Kormákur continues here with a risky technique that pays off wonderfully.
Many of the film’s sequences from the opening to our main characters’ introductions through the finale are filmed as long, tracking one-shot takes. Whether it’s Elba and the girls getting a tour of Copley’s home, the party introduced to a pride of lions in the reserve or Elba wandering around the brush after the lion first attacks, these five-minute tracking shots that don’t cut away and stick with our heroes put the audience in their heads and build that tension.
Now while the movie may look great and the basic premise can be a lot of fun, that doesn’t mean it’s immune from a bag full of problems that ultimately drag it down. Granted, on their own, one or two nitpicks aren’t going to break a movie, but when every scene has both exposition and backstory force-fed to the audience as well as characters making bad decision after bad decision, it gets tiring pretty fast.
Thankfully, with both Elba and Copley knowing exactly what movie they’re in, they both make a higher-budget B movie into something full of suspense and heartfelt drama. Even though they’ve been in a number of bad films over their careers, neither Elba nor Copley have ever been less than great and that continues here.
Sticking the landing with that less flashing made-for-TV feel, each sequence essentially acts as a bottle episode of a TV show where all the action is relegated to one location and plays out in real-time. On the one hand, it is a cost-cutting measure, but on the other hand, it is effective filmmaking.
I doubt anyone is going into "Beast" thinking it's going to be anything more than exactly what's advertised on the poster — Idris Elba fighting a mad lion in Africa. And in the end, for a late August movie, you don't really need much more than that.
