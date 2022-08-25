Thrilling but predictable, ‘Beast’ is easy-to-tame fun

Idris Elba faces off against a rogue lion out for revenge in the South African bush in “Beast.”

 Universal Pictures

Before all of these streaming services and Pay Per View and a million channels from satellite dish providers, we had the movie of the week. There were only a handful of channels and each week they would show a made-for-TV movie that you were not going to see in theaters. Yes, they were lower budget and only 90 minutes long, but they got the job done.

This is exactly what “Beast” is in the best possible way, except it was released in theaters. The new action-thriller starring Idris Elba as a man going up against a rogue lion in the South African bush sets up a great premise that mostly delivers. The movie isn’t trying to be a $150 million comic book adaptation or the next Fast and Furious installment, and that’s great.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social