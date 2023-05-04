OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop on Washington Street is presenting “Three Days of Rain” to audiences tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at a 2:30 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday.
Director Kelly Vaccaro and assistant director Kaitlyn Anastasia are bringing a character-driven narrative to the stage. “Three Days of Rain” by Richard Greenburg is filled with poignant moments that encourage the audience to become attached to the characters and invested in the outcome of the narrative.
This is a three-person show, with the plot of Act 1 focusing on a brother and sister whose architect father has recently passed. The responsible older sister, Nan, is played by Alicia Bockmier, and her angst-ridden brother, Walker, is played by Steve Ahl.
It becomes clear very quickly that theirs is a complex relationship that is often fraught with tension. One source of that conflict is Walker’s obsession with his father’s journal, the first entry of which provides the title of the play.
Bockmier and Ahl present monologues and long strings of dialogue that, commendably, they have thoroughly rehearsed. The two actors embrace these roles and present their characters as relatable and sympathetic.
The third character to enter the narrative is Pip, well-played by Tristan DeFiore. His character is a life-long friend of Walker and Nan’s, with their fathers having been business partners.
Pip adds complications to the plot in that he vacillates between a pretentious adversary and an understanding friend.
These three actors all have the challenge of playing dual roles as themselves in Act 1 and then as their parents in Act 2.
Two different time periods (1995 and 1960) are presented in the two acts, and they occur in the same apartment. While the plots of the two acts are separate from each other, their purpose is to show the far-reaching effects that parents’ lives can have on their children’s lives.
Tickets for the show are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling (716) 373-7469.