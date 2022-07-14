‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a refreshing, cartoonish rom-com

You’re thinking it, I’m thinking it, we’re all thinking it — there’s an over saturation of Marvel content and it’s getting to be exhausting. It’s hard to believe 2010 was the last year only one movie based on a Marvel comic was released, that being “Iron Man 2.”
Since then, at least three, four or even five movies in the case of 2021 have been released in theaters and audiences are getting tired. Seeing only a couple of big-screen superhero flicks made the adventures of Spider-Man or Captain America special, but now it’s just another day at the cinema.
I have an inkling burnout is partly why the three most recent Marvel movies have received lukewarm to disappointing receptions, but since the Avengers finale in 2019 every subsequent film — and Disney+ show — has been about all cross-connections setting up future installments and exploring the multiverse.
This is exactly why Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” is such a surprising and unexpected breath of fresh air, even if everyone isn’t on board for it. With virtually no connections to the other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, no multiverse crossovers and a much lighter, kid-friendly tone, this is the movie audiences needed to cleanse their pallets and get back to who these movies are supposed to be for: the kids.
After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth) has been cruising across the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy, taking on countless baddies on exciting adventures, but he’s about to embark on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace.
Unfortunately, Thor’s retirement is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his old magical hammer as the Mighty Thor.
Together, the group sets out on a harrowing cosmic adventure, asking the other gods from across the universe to join them in their mission to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance.
Primarily a romantic comedy, there are plenty of laughs, gags and skits here that feel more at home in a “Saturday Night Live” episode than a Marvel film, and I think that’s the point. Waititi is at the top of his game, so wanting to deliver a silly comedy with slapstick and awkward misunderstandings is a nice change after so many serious installments.
Now, that isn’t to say this film doesn’t have heart or drama, since the rom-com aspects often feel closer to a Nora Ephron or Judd Apatow film. As explained in the opening scenes, the God Butcher tragically lost his daughter, Jane Foster has Stage 4 cancer and Thor is mentally and emotionally lost. So while the movie is primarily jokes, these more serious moments are given some time, just not much.
Sadly, that whiplash between SNL skit and “Terms of Endearment” drama can be jarring, which is the fault of the film’s edit. At 1 hour 59 minutes, this is the shortest MCU film since 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” by one minute. Waititi’s rough cut was supposedly four hours long, and with most Marvel movies about 2 hours 15 minutes, I wonder if a few of those scenes cut at the last minute would have helped.
Despite being sillier, most performances are still solid throughout, especially from Portman and Bale, who bring their decades of Oscar-winning experience to the table and make Jane and the God Butcher far better characters than this movie needed. Yes, it’s primarily jokes, but those few scenes of genuine drama are thanks to Bale and Portman.
And yet, that lack of connective tissue and a build toward something bigger than itself that the MCU has been striving for lately does make “Thor: Love and Thunder” not as good as it could be. Somewhere in here is an excellent movie trying to get out, but the overabundance of jokes — many of which are not funny — and underutilized drama with mixed tones is noticeable. An entertaining live-action cartoon, but not much more after that.