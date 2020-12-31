‘The Midnight Sky’ is well-made sci-fi, but lacks emotional connection

With two Oscars on his mantel, two People’s Sexiest Man Alive magazine covers on his wall and two 3-year-old kids running around the house, George Clooney has done just about anything and everything in the movie business, but he’s spent most of the past few years as a husband and father.
After not acting in a movie since 2016 and not directing or producing a movie since 2017, Clooney made his return this month with “The Midnight Sky,” an ambitious science-fiction drama that is a lot more concerned with theme and tone than flashy effects and spectacle.
Since 2013’s “Gravity” — which featured Clooney in a supporting role — picked up seven Oscars, movies about realistic near-future space travel with impeccably creative design have not been in short supply. Some have been better than others, but they all add more to the exploration of man’s place in the wide universe, and how important relationships between people are.
Unfortunately, that corner of the market is becoming a bit oversaturated, and “The Midnight Sky” arrived too late to say anything new or different or do better than some of those previous films. It’s in no way poorly made or acted or a bad film, but it is too familiar.
Featuring a wonderful cast with solid filmmaking on display, Clooney slips effortlessly back into his roles and brings a beautifully crafted film to the small screen on Netflix. But with cold and distant characters and tone to match its settings, this film is not the action-packed space adventure you might be looking for.
Set in 2049, a cataclysmic event wipes out most of the life on earth, but in the Arctic, scientist Augustine (Clooney) refuses to evacuate his base, hoping to contact the spacecraft Æther on its way back to from Jupiter after having explored a habitable moon first discovered by Augustine.
On the ship are pregnant astronaut Sully (Felicity Jones) and her partner, Commander Adewole (David Oyelowo), who must overcome several obstacles with their crew to keep their craft together and reconnection communications with earth to let them know about the moon.
Meanwhile, Augustine finds a young girl in the station who doesn’t speak, but the two slowly form a bond. With their current base’s antenna not reaching Æther, the two set off for another base in the Arctic hoping to tell the ship’s crew about the deadly event before it’s too late.
What sets “The Midnight Sky” apart from other similar films is its parallel storylines with one set completely on earth and the other completely in space, which often complements each other in both design and plot.
The theme of taking life beyond earth is evident throughout the set designs. In the arctic base, everything feels artificial with straight lines, 90-degree angles and more of a laboratory or hospital feel. But in the spaceship, everything has curves and shapes from nature with the framework and passageways looking like plant structures and the ship as a whole reminiscent of a dragonfly.
Both stories explore what a family can be and the importance of keeping families going in order to keep humanity going, from Sully being pregnant to Augustine caring for the girl. They also end up as road trip movies for a portion of the runtime with the Æther crew on a road trip home and Augustine and the girl on a road trip across the arctic to the other base.
Unfortunately, these interesting themes and unique locations don’t work without compelling characters to care about, and there aren’t many here. Clooney’s performance is good, but because Augustine is an emotionless guy in a bleak and hopeless place, I can’t connect with him. The crew in space is a bit better, but their personalities are told more than shown and their emotions don’t come through even in the most extreme situations.
Since his last critically acclaimed film in 2011, the movies Clooney has directed have only received a lukewarm reception. All of his films are about a bigger message — whether it’s art preservation in “The Monuments Men” or racism in America in “Suburbicon” — but those also lead to movies that haven’t clicked with audiences. And sadly, “The Midnight Sky” is likely to be another one.