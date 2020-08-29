OK, this is the last salad for August, but you know me by now — it won’t be the last salad I give you in 2020.
Salads are so nutritious and so good for us. They are a break from the heavier meals we enjoy most of the year and, let’s face it, our waistlines will be the beneficiaries.
This salad is an easy one, especially if you buy the shrimp already cooked. I personally like to cook my own but if you want to take the shortcut, be my guest. The ingredients are few but this plate has great taste and nutrition.
This is definitely a complete meal and, per usual, I would just add an apple or plum or peach for dessert.
SHRIMP & AVOCADO SALAD (serves 2)
Ingredients
1/2 small sweet onion, thinly sliced
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
12 oz. large peeled and deveined shrimp
Kosher salt and pepper
1 c. grape tomatoes, halved
8 c. butter lettuce
1/2 c. fresh cilantro leaves
1/2 avocado, diced
2 hard boiled eggs, cut into pieces
Directions
1. In a large bowl, toss onion with lime juice and 1 tablespoon oil and let sit for 5 minutes.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet on medium high. Season shrimp with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook until opaque throughout, 2 minutes per side. Don’t overcook because the shrimp will be rubbery. Pull them off the skillet when they are pink on both sides.
3. Toss tomatoes with onions, then toss with lettuce and cilantro. Divide among bowls and top with shrimp, avocado and egg and serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)