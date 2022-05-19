SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will take music fans for a magical ride through time when The Highwaymen Live performs inside the Seneca Allegany Event Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Highwaymen Live is a musical tribute to perhaps the greatest supergroup in country music history. In its original form, The Highwaymen included Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson and traveled the world performing for millions of fans.
The Highwaymen Live brings that legendary music to life with amazing accuracy in a 90-minute show full of hits and memories.
The audience will relive the magic with such songs as “Ring of Fire,” “On the Road Again,” “Highwayman,” and many, many more.
Portraying Willie Nelson is Michael Moore, who was born and raised in McKinney, Texas, and his passion for Nelson’s music came at an early age.
“I can remember hearing his music coming out of my grandmother’s old AM radio,” he recalled and even then knew that there was something unique about Nelson with his voice and unusual style of phrasing are hard to match.
Through many years of study and about a million “Whiskey Rivers” later, Moore’s ability to capture the country music legend’s voice and style is considered by many to be the best in the world. Moore is also an accomplished guitar player and performs all of the guitar parts played by Nelson in his shows.
When asked what kind of music he likes, Moore said, “Everything from The Carpenters to Metallica.” He has performed his Willie tribute show throughout the country as a solo artist and also with several top tribute shows including Cavalcade Of Stars, Mirror Image, Memories Theatre and Superstars Live in Concert.
Tacoma, Washington native August Manley portrays Waylon Jennings and spent his childhood in the rural outreaches near his grandfather’s farm in the Pacific Northwest. Being raised on country music in the mid-70s laid the perfect foundation for what would later become the nation’s premier Waylon Jennings tribute.
Since 2005, Manley has been bringing the finest moments of country music back to Waylon’s vast number of fans, as well as providing thousands of newcomers to Waylon’s music the opportunity to see, feel and take in this special brand of country music in its purest form. Currently based out of Phoenix, Arizona, Manley continues to strive for his ultimate goal: keeping Waylon’s music in front of live audiences around the world.
The Highwaymen Live also includes three Johnny Cash tributes. Cliff Wright is recognized as one of the top Johnny Cash tribute artists in the country, performing over 750 shows as the Man in Black in the Tony Award-winning musical, The Million Dollar Quartet in Branson Mo. Wright has traveled the world paying tribute and recreating Cash’s music and stage presence, from his haunting baritone voice to his shotgun style of guitar playing.
Bennie Wheels began his entertainment career in Texas. After the hit movie, “Walk The Line” was released, Wheels vowed to learn how to play the guitar and give his best shot as a Johnny Cash tribute artist. Instantly, he realized that his vocal registry had an uncanny likeness to Cash in every way, and even from the first moment hitting the stage it was perfectly clear how natural his tribute to “The Man In Black” came. Throughout the years, Wheels has wowed audiences all over the country, touring his “Walkin’ The Line” show, and has also performed with many other tribute productions.
Mark Gagnon is a Johnny Cash fan first and a tribute artist second. From the moment Gagnon takes the stage and says the iconic line, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash,” he recreates the memory of Cash as authentically as possible with his voice, style and mannerisms. Gagnon has performed his tribute throughout the country and in residency at a major theater in Tennessee and Indiana. And, also like Cash, he is known for his rebellious side, and his deep bass/baritone voice will take you back as he pays tribute to the country and rockabilly times of the Man In Black.
Tickets start at $25.
Seneca Resorts & Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAllegany Casino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at 8 Clans inside Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.