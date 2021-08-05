‘The Green Knight’ is a bold, mature take on Arthurian legend

Although the weird and niche independent films made by writers and directors who have a specific but unconventional vision in mind aren’t usually blockbusters, they’re often important for film as an art and really, really good.
When it comes to fantasy films, the likes of “Lord of the Rings” and Harry Potter pushed the genre into the mainstream, especially when dealing with book adaptations. If novels about magic aimed at young teens are selling well, the movies will probably do well, too.
But for my money, I want movies like “The Green Knight,” a new retelling of the tale from Arthurian legend written and directed by David Lowery and released by A24, the king of weird independent movies.
Despite the story coming from the same myths of Camelot and the Sword in the Stone, this is a grown-up film for a grown-up audience, not an exciting adventure about knights in battle and magical awe. Don’t misunderstand me, there are knights, swords and magic in here, but it’s a much more muted type of fantasy.
In this way, nearly all of the focus is on the main character and his quest with the film’s importance on deconstructing traditional myth while honoring the tale’s themes and motifs. It may be based on a pretty straightforward story, but it will leave you reflecting long after the credits roll.
“Sir Gawain and the Green Knight by Anonymous” tells the story of Sir Gawain (played by Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew who, on Christmas Day, accepts the game of the Green Knight, a tall, emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men.
During the game, Gawain cuts off the Knight’s head. Surprisingly, the Knight picks up his head, reattaches it to his shoulders and tells Gawain he must do the same to him in one year. The following Christmas, Gawain embarks on a daring quest to confront the Knight who awaits him in the Green Chapel to the north.
On his quest, Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.
A popular trend in Hollywood over the past decade or so is to make anything aimed at adults “super edgy” and “dark and gritty,” as if that’s what people want when they go see a movie about superheroes or aliens just because it has themes adults will resonate with more than teens.
In “The Green Knight,” the world does have elements that feel dark, gritty and more realistic, but not once in its runtime is the awe or wonder of magic lost. It may be a story for grownups but it’s still obsessively a fairytale. By combining excellent practical effects with stunning visuals, everything from a talking fox to a ghost to literal giants feel simultaneously of this world and beyond cool.
At the heart of the story is Gawain, whom Patel plays not as a hero of legend but as the boss’s nephew who doesn’t really know what he’s doing. As he comes across strange characters and tests of courage, Patel never comes across as overly confident or strong, but as someone doing what he can to survive a situation he does not like, and I think many can relate to that.
Regardless, the film is gorgeous, utilizing long takes to show off the scenery and engulf the audience in the setting. Lowrey’s direction is sublime with unconventional decisions that work in a story that is weird from the start. The whole thing feels dreamlike with some details not quite making sense, showing that the story has changed so much during the centuries that no one version is the true telling.
Although this is an Arthurian legend, the movie avoids falling into the classic references lesser films would depend on. You never hear Arthur, Guinevere or Morgana’s names spoken even though they are important characters, no one says they’re in Camelot or even mentions that Gawain wields Excalibur to cut off the Green Knight’s head. The movie trusts the audience to look beyond the basic details, and it’s all the better for it.