As the snow flies and settles, it is time to take care of our hard-working partners — our tools.
A good gardener doesn’t need many but they should be high-quality and you should take care of them. If you do, they will see you to the grave, which is more than can be said for most modern purchases.
A $100 tool will last eight times longer than one at half the price!
By now, most garden chores should be done; you and your tools can take a four-month rest. Now, what do you need and how do you take care of them?
My list includes a long handled pointed shovel, a short T-handled, four-prong spading fork, a grass rake, a “regular” rake, a hoe, a pitchfork (a midsummer murderer’s weapon of choice), a trowel and a pair of shears, a pruning saw.
After use: clean, sharpen ... maybe oil. NEVER leave outside.
At the end of season, do the above extra well and check wood handles for rough spots, splinters. Sand them down and oil – wipe off extra. Put away until March.
Also, have you done the math to see how much you saved by buying the $100 tool?
Also notice: These are all hand tools — no noise, no pollution, no money for gas, repairs. You provide the horsepower while toning muscles, losing weight, helping your heart! The list goes on.
Have fun and start planning next year’s adventure in your great backyard.
(M.L. Wells is a master gardener volunteer with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Allegany County.)
Our Friends, the Bacteria
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program will host a Zoom presentation, “Our Friends, the Bacteria” led by master gardener Steven Jakobi.
The program is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 11.
To many, bacteria is seen as an invader, something detrimental to our family’s safety and health. Products claim to disinfect and clean, killing 99.9% of house bacteria, thus giving these microbes a bad reputation and creating a common misnomer that bacteria are innately harmful.
Join Jacobi as he uncovers the unseen world of bacteria — giving some insight to why bacteria is so important and how beneficial our friends the bacteria truly are.
Pre-registration is required and there is no fee for the program. Contact Jeremy Baier at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14, or by email jtb273@cornell.edu for details to attend.
There will be an opportunity for questions after the presentation has finished.