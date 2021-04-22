‘The Courier’ is a Cold War drama of yesteryear

The fall of the Berlin Wall and dissolution of the USSR were three decades ago, which means there are billions of young people who don’t know what it’s like to live in a Cold War world. But for many reading this and your parents, living day-to-day under the shadow of the bomb was a reality you had to accept and deal with sooner than later.
Looking back, it’s incredible how the Cold War seeped into every aspect of American culture, and if you could learn to stop worrying and love the bomb, there was a lot of great entertainment to enjoy. The spy thrillers of James Bonds and John le Carré are likely the most popular, but there are also plenty of true stories that have been made into movies since.
The newest of these is “The Courier,” a true story of a quiet British businessman recruited to become a spy for the US and UK, the exact opposite of the Bond spy stereotype. And with all the trappings of a classic spy novel, it’s hard to say just how much of this true story is true, though it sure is fascinating.
But unless it’s the action-packed Bond movies filled with humor and sexiness, the Cold War spy thriller is an acquired taste, and that will likely be the case with this film. All the elements are there for a well-made and well-received film, but with most scenes featuring people in a dark room talking about political things that are tough to follow, it’s easy to lose focus.
Thankfully, the excellent performances and some interesting and suspenseful scenes make this a perfect example of what the genre can offer. It doesn’t do anything new or different and could easily have been released in the 1970s, but that’s not a bad thing.
In the shadow of the Cold War, a letter from Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky (played Merab Ninidze) is sent to MI6 stating his concern about world safety and his anxiety about a nuclear war.
In order to bring more info into the West, CIA agent Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan) reaches out to quiet, unassuming British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) to be their spy.
With no one suspecting him, Wynne is the perfect agent, spending the next several months traveling back and forth from Moscow and working with Penkovsky to get Russia’s secrets to the United States. But with the Cuban Missile Crisis on the horizon and Soviet suspicions rising, Donovan and Wynne realize they have to get Penkovsky out of Russia before it’s too late.
In an attempt to pay homage to decades of Cold War political thrillers, a piece of everything from Bond to some films by Alfred Hitchcock to ‘70s movies like “Three Days of the Condor” and “The Parallax View” can be found here. While the story is firmly rooted in the early 1960s, seeing familiar moments from the ‘50s through the ‘80s makes it so this film doesn’t have a real identity of its own.
Thankfully, the central figure of Wynne gives the audience someone to hold onto. Reminiscent of the roles of Jimmy Stewart and Tom Hanks, Wynne is our every man and Cumberbatch captures that unassuming nature immediately. His fish-out-of-water approach to working in Moscow and not knowing how to be a spy brings some solid humor early on, but as the film progresses Wynne becomes the stand-up hero who knows what is right and what to do.
And with him is Penkovsky, offering an inside view of Soviet life and showing how so many Russians were really no different from us in the West. Both men had families, both men enjoyed the theater, both of them led ordinary lives that many audience members can relate to. And seeing a Soviet spy as just a working man who loves his wife and daughter helps tear down that metaphorical iron curtain perfectly.
Not all Cold War spy thriller tropes are great, however, and “The Courier” can become confusing, difficult to see with so many shadows and dark lighting and boring if you’re not in the right mood. But on the other hand, if you are in the mood, it’s a fascinating true story with a stellar cast to back it up.