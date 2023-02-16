The best of humanity in unlikely hero ‘Marcel the Shell’

It’s becoming more common to see hot new filmmakers no longer coming from the expected avenues that most industry professionals take. When your only options used to be either go to film school or go to Hollywood as a kid, get a low-level job and work your way up, anyone can make a real movie at a relatively low cost.
Today, many of those writers/directors are coming from YouTube, more often than not in the horror and science-fiction genres. But some of them, like Dean Fleischer-Camp, came from the side of the internet with uniquely bizarre Millennial humor with his short stop-motion animated films about a little talking shell named Marcel.
That first film premiered theatrically at AFI FEST 2010, where it was awarded Best Animated Short and was an official selection of the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. It even won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at the 2011 New York International Children’s Film Festival.
And that’s how one of 2022’s most acclaimed films, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” was born. The 3-minute video that has since garnered 33 million views on YouTube got the Hollywood treatment, but it thankfully never feels Hollywood.
With Fleischer-Camp and original series’ co-writer Jenny Slate, who also voices Marcel, this feature-length adaptation holds onto the charm, sense of humor and heart seen in the shorts and expands them for 90 minutes. While kids may be entertained by the silly little shell, the deeper aspects of the story is perfect for adults, making it an ideal watch for the whole family.
Marcel (voiced by Slate) is an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell with a single googly eye, tiny pair of shoes and a big sense of adventure. He ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie (Isabella Rossellini), and his pet lint, Alan.
Once part of a sprawling community of shells, Marcel and Connie now live alone and in secret as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy in a home that’s rented out to various occupants. They spend their days gardening, rolling around in a tennis ball and watching “60 Minutes.”
However, when documentary filmmaker Dean (Fleischer-Camp) discovers them, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, unprecedented dangers and a new hope of finding his long-lost family with a little help from Leslie Stahl.
The film has been nominated for dozens of Best Animated Feature awards, including the Oscar, despite featuring plenty of real-life actors, such as Fleischer-Camp himself, his dog and Stahl. But because at least 75% of the runtime is primarily stop-motion, it counts as animation. Regardless, it’s a wholly creative and unique approach to doing a stop-motion production, incorporating real-life elements and animated characters into one coherent world. And going with a more documentary approach that makes some scenes feel unplanned and haphazard just makes the pre-planning for the stop-motion elements all the more impressive.
But as Dean continues to film Marcel as the search for his family and growing popularity continues, Marcel turns the tables on him by questioning not only the point of the film but why Dean only wants to film and not be his friend without the camera. Compounding that with his unwanted YouTube fame and its distraction from finding his family, Marcel’s journey is “real.”
Still a kid at heart, Marcel does and says a lot of things kids say — “Guess why I smile a lot. Uh, ‘cause it’s worth it.” And yet, with adults behind the writing, Marcel’s words of wisdom can be pretty insightful — “I don’t want to lose everything in the hope of something that’s already gone.”
Thankfully, it is the hope and optimism Marcel possesses that makes his journey and the entire film such a joy to watch, even amongst the inevitable heartbreaks that happen along the way, which he knows is all a part of life.
The possibilities of a success like “Marcel the Shell” can mean more films like it is encouraging after stop-motion animation has been relegated to a lesser-than medium for kids for so long. Recent works like this, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and projects by Henry Selick and the production company Laika have shown that stop-motion is a way to tell stories, not a genre that adults can’t appreciate or enjoy as well as anyone else.