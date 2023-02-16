The best of humanity in unlikely hero ‘Marcel the Shell’

Marcel, the star of “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” has a googly eye, a pair of shoes and the voice of Jenny Slate, and becomes a viral YouTube hit while looking for his lost family.

It’s becoming more common to see hot new filmmakers no longer coming from the expected avenues that most industry professionals take. When your only options used to be either go to film school or go to Hollywood as a kid, get a low-level job and work your way up, anyone can make a real movie at a relatively low cost.

Today, many of those writers/directors are coming from YouTube, more often than not in the horror and science-fiction genres. But some of them, like Dean Fleischer-Camp, came from the side of the internet with uniquely bizarre Millennial humor with his short stop-motion animated films about a little talking shell named Marcel.

