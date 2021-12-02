‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is 8 hours of rock history magic

They were the biggest band in the world, some of the most recognizable celebrities of the 1960s and the best-selling artists of all time, and none of them was a day over 30. It’s wild to look back now and see The Beatles going from “Love Me Do” to “Sgt. Pepper” to “Let It Be” in seven years — and they technically wouldn’t be officially done for another year.
With tensions beginning to strain and the desire to do their own things, the Fab Four agreed to come together shortly after New Year’s in 1969 to work on what was planned to be a live album and TV special. With cameras capturing all the action — and in-action — that would occur over the next three weeks, The Beatles would write, rehearse and perform an LP of new songs just like they did a few years before.
Of course, things never really go as planned.
The same could be said of “The Beatles: Get Back,” the new docuseries directed by Peter Jackson on Disney+ that takes 60 hours of film and 150 hours of audio from those original sessions and creates something that blows away the 80-minute 1970 “Let It Be” documentary.
Just like the initial plan for the live album and TV special, Jackson is no stranger to starting a project one way and having it end up someplace else — for better in his “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but for worse in his “The Hobbit” trilogy. Originally conceived as a three-hour film, “Get Back” is now a trio of lengthy installments, none less than two hours and one clocking in at nearly three, for a nearly eight-hour-long experience.
For the casual fan and even some rock history enthusiasts, that three-hour movie would have been golden in its own right, and I would probably have loved it just the same. But personally, it’s those five hours that likely would have been cut — the lads just sitting around, smoking cigarettes and drinking tea, noodling around on their instruments and talking about their pasts, presents and futures — that truly make this one of the best music documentaries ever.
Jackson said this new series is not meant to replace the original “Let It Be” film but rather a companion piece to it, specifically not using any film or audio from that first film unless no other camera angles or sound bites exist. While eight hours obviously adds a lot more to the narrative than 80 minutes, I can’t help but wonder what those 80 minutes contain and likely change the meaning of many scenes shown in “Get Back.”
As it is, there are two key sequences this series has that the original film doesn’t. First are the tumultuous five days when George Harrison quit the band after having enough of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s control of the project and not giving Harrison his due credit.
One of the most powerful moments — after the remaining three try and fail to get him back — is the following day when Ringo Starr and McCartney are sitting around waiting. They know Harrison isn’t coming in and, by 11 o’clock, Lennon hasn’t shown up either. McCartney says, “And then there were two,” followed by silent reaction shots of him and Starr looking absolutely gutted, wondering if this is really how the band ends.
Of course, Lennon does eventually show up late with Yoko Ono and, after another conversation about the future of the project, Harrison rejoins a few days later. From there, the band continues to rehearse and learn each other’s new songs, which is such a joy to watch.
The other main highlight of the series is the final 50 minutes showing the entire rooftop concert — The Beatles’ last public performance together. With 10 cameras capturing the action both on the roof and in the streets, Jackson expertly uses multiple split screens to show the band’s performance and the public’s reactions simultaneously.
While a couple of people interviewed on the street call it a disturbance, the vast majority of 20-, 40- and even 60-year-olds all say they love it. What a way for the boys from Liverpool to go out.