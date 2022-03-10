‘The Batman’ is a bold new vision for caped crusader

Whether you’re a fan of comic books and superheroes or not, everyone knows Batman. The tragic backstory, the somewhat silly costume, the brooding billionaire and his iconic rogues gallery, Batman is a part of the public consciousness far beyond television and movies.
And yet, the caped crusader’s appearances in TV and film are where he’s best known by most people, and so many of us have an opinion about who their favorite Batman/Bruce Wayne actor is. For my money, it’s still Michael Keaton, but I can’t deny the wholesome charm of Adam West is great for kids of all ages from 9 to 89.
Since 1989, including animated features, the big screen has been host to seven different Batmans. And now, we have our eighth with Robert Pattinson as “The Batman,” a wholly unoriginal but straight-to-the-point title for this soft reboot of the series.
Following in DC’s trend of darker, gritty movies as a counter to Marvel’s more lighthearted tones, this latest iteration of Gotham’s hero is arguably his darkest and most tragic yet. In its nearly three-hour runtime, there is only one scene set during the day and the skies are still overcast and gray. Every other scene takes place at night or very early in the morning and the rain is often pouring down. There’s no room for sunshine and rainbows in this Batman.
Whether that’s a positive or negative is up to the individual viewer, as are most choices this film makes. Director and co-writer Matt Reeves is an excellent filmmaker, and his vision is fully realized, but it’s completely understandable why someone wouldn’t like it. As for the filmmaking, it’s the second-best Batman film we’ve ever seen.
When Gotham City’s mayor is murdered by a serial killer calling himself the Riddler (played by Paul Dano) on Halloween night, billionaire Bruce Wayne (Pattinson), who has operated for two years as the vigilante Batman, and Gotham City Police Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) are called in to investigate.
When they discover the Riddler is leaving messages and riddles specifically for Batman, the caped crusader must venture into Gotham City’s underworld where the sadistic killer’s cryptic clues lead to both a new enemy in the form of Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), and a new ally, Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).
As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the dark metropolis.
Taking inspiration from a couple different comics series, this film is a fresh look at Bruce Wayne that moviegoers have not seen in a long time, if ever. Rather than an origin story for the character, this Batman is already two years into being the Dark Knight, but he’s still relatively new at the job even though this version of Gotham is a fully realized city.
And in that city is a full cast of stars who capture the comic book characters’ essence perfectly, even if their specific backstories or details are completely different. Easily stealing every scene they’re in are Wright’s Gordon and Kravitz’s Catwoman, especially since most of their screen time is shared with Pattinson, who they all have incredible chemistry with.
Meanwhile, going for more of a detective-focused approach, the action scenes are not nearly as flashy or superhero-like, playing out in much dirtier and more believable ways, in addition to occurring fewer and farther between. But when the scenes do it, including one of the best car chases of the decade, they hit hard and make an impact.
Even at three hours long, the large ensemble cast and multiple interweaving plot lines can begin to feel bloated and confusing. And yet, the way Reeves balances such a large story with so many characters eventually works in the end.
It’s hard to say where the Reeves-Pattinson series goes from here, but hopefully there is more of the same. They’ve already been given the green light from Warner Brothers, and they have some ideas for the sequel. Even if this is the only version of this character we get, I believe it will stand up as one of the best.