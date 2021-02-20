In the Andean upland of Colombia there lies an antique town. It is, I think, the apotheosis of the preservationist’s art, for it is real only in the sense that its whitewashed walls and cobbled lanes are real. A patina of the past clothes the town, but the place as it once was does not exist. What you see is not a reconstruction of the original. It is the original. But it is also a myth.
From Bogota, the Colombian capital, the road north cleaves an upland plateau fringed by saw-toothed cordilleras of the high Andes.
At Tunja, in the province called Boyaca, it climbs through mountain passes into a Moorish landscape of faded tans and greens. This is an old, dry, barren country: a waste of eroded sandstone hills and withered scrub.
The narrow road twists past filigree metal crosses marking bends where cars have plunged into deep ravines. Suddenly it opens onto a broad plain and an extraordinary spectacle.
Ahead a bone-white town with red pantiled roofs gleams in the sun. The scene dazzles the eye and stirs the imagination.
Like an image of antiquity, Villa de Leyva rises in solitary splendor from the bleached earth—a rare survivor and handsomely preserved relic of Colombia’s colonial past.
Once the haunt of Spanish viceroys, the town today is a favorite weekend getaway for knowing Bogotanos. A clutch of atmospheric inns, offering every amenity of comfort and cuisine, is the key to its pleasure and attraction.
A homesick Spanish grandee decreed the building of Villa de Leyva in a locale that reminded him of his native Castile. Andres Diaz Venero de Leyva named the town after himself and watched it grow in a checkerboard of low-walled stucco dwellings spreading from a spacious central square and imposing parish church.
Not much has changed in 400 years. Around the square the glittering symmetry of sunlit walls is broken only by shaded arcades, projecting balconies, dark-green shutters and recessed doors.
The church, its great wooden portal framed in stone, rises to a peaked roof flanked on one side by a squat belltower. On the adjoining square a scattering of men and women with high cheekbones and the sleek black hair of their Indian forebears amble to and fro. Most are clad in homespun woolen ponchos called ruanas. Donkeys laden with sacks of yellow potatoes, a regional delicacy, clatter on cobbles worn smooth by centuries of use.
For the full flavor of the old town, one should wander on foot. Visitors will find Villa de Leyva’s special appeal in its silent lanes and enclaves of stately homes and secret gardens.
On Calle Narino (Calle meaning street) two blocks south of the square you will find the house where Antonio Narino, a hero of Colombian independence, died in 1823.
Now a museum and national shrine, it encloses in typical Spanish fashion an open patio fragrant with ferns and flowers.
Giving onto the patio are whitewashed rooms with tiled floors. The furnishings are sparse and austere: heavy brass-studded chairs of oak and leather; beds that are little more than platforms covered with skimpy mattresses of banana bark.
Just north of the square, where Calle Caliente funnels into a pretty tree-canopied plaza, the 18th-century birthplace of Antonio Ricaurte offers a similar image of Colombia’s colonial origins. Ricaurte was a comrade-in-arms of Narino and his home ranks as one of the most beautiful in Villa de Leyva. Hand-hewn eucalyptus beams support its ceilings; a display of swords and firearms of the period adorn its walls.
A few steps away lie the ruins of a 16th-century Augustinian convent, said to have been the first foundation of its kind in South America.
Of all the sights gracing the town, perhaps the most enchanting is the cloister opposite the Carmelite church on nearby Calle del Carmen. Mauve and purple bougainvillea festoon three sides of an arcaded patio. Priests in cassocks roam paths entwined with hollyhocks, impatiens, pale yellow primula, bright scarlet poinsettias.
Linger awhile. It is a place of transcendent loveliness. If you are lucky enough to view the cloister after rain, as I once did, you will see the sun flash on droplets suspended like diamonds from scented blossoms. And beyond the baroque traceries of the Carmelite church mist clings like gauze to the Andean peaks.
At night Villa de Leyva slips deeper into the drift of centuries. The effect is curiously unsettling. Wrought-iron lamps cast a queer yellow radiance. The great central square recedes from light to shadow. Its fountains evaporate in darkness.
The evening air grows cool. Men stand silhouetted in the doorway of a bodega, or tavern. Beer bottles are raised to their lips. There is no sound save for the bark of a dog, the plangent tones of a Spanish guitar.
From time to time you hear a murmured greeting: “su merced”—an archaic formal courtesy signifying “your honor” or “your grace.”
The scenes and sounds are much as Narino and Ricaurte would have experienced them. They are the essence of old Spain held ageless in the folds of the Colombian Andes.
Afterword—I have painted a romantic and conventionally touristic portrait of travel to this distant outpost of Spanish South America. In doing so, I’m afraid, I failed to touch on the true historical significance of the place. The town is indeed a vision of old Spain; it is a splendid monument to what is imagined to have been a gilded age, and is well worth a visit. But the story that lies hidden behind its walls is Spain’s 16th-century conquest and colonization of what is now Colombia.
Villa de Leyva coupled baroque grandeur with squalor and disease. And like much of the rest of a vast continent, it was complicit in the destruction of indigenous peoples by warfare, famine and the European plagues of smallpox, measles, typhus and cholera.
Its history is one of greed and cruelty. It is a tale fueled by the ancient colonial lusts of gold and land. And it suggests a concept of the past completely at odds with what the traveler of today experiences.
(Caroline Littell, whose photographs illustrate this article, died in 2015 in Pasadena, California. She was an internationally published travel photographer whose work appeared frequently in the Times Herald and is today represented in the permanent collection of the Eastman Museum, Rochester. She lived in Alfred.)