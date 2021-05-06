OLEAN — The Olean Sports and Social Club and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to present the first of several Taco the Town Crawl events.
The June 5 event is a fundraiser for two service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
Participants will take to the streets and taste and vote on tacos at nine participating locations. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the Best Taco named. Also, one lucky participant will win $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“We have chosen to ‘fun’raise’ for the Western New York Heroes program called Pawsitive for Heroes,” said Tyler Booth of Olean Sports and Social Club. “The program will pay for service dog training as a result of the funds raised from the event. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.”
The Crawl is noon to 5 p.m. Participants need to call the Chamber to sign up for $30, which includes a t-shirt, nine taco vouchers and a golf card (like nine holes of golf but eating tacos). When reserving a crawl spot, participants need to report their shirt size. Deadline to guarantee a shirt size is May 26, with the price of the crawl increasing to $40 on May 28.
“Tyler approached the Chamber to help organize the event,” Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s chief operating officer, said. “His club is a bunch of young adults and those young at heart — which is a great group to direct this fundraiser to — fun times, connecting with others, eating tacos, plus the added benefit of raising monies for a great charity.”
The Club is the Southern Tier’s organizer of recreational sports, social fun and charity events — kickball, beach volleyball and a scavenger hunt.
The list of tentative locations include Broken Wing, El Sombrero, Four Mile Brewing Co., Halfway Inn Bar & Grill, Mickey’s Restaurant, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Union Whisk(e)y and Village Green.
The Chamber noted that restaurants will be paying a vendor fee to cover costs. WMXO/The Mix, WPIG/WOLY and Olean Times Herald are sponsors and are assistancing with promotion of the event.
Each location will have a 50/50 raffle, while at Union Whisk(e)y there will be a special basket raffle.
Call or stop in the Chamber to make reservations — Taco Crawl packets will be available for pickup June 3. The Chamber is located at 301 N. Union St.; the phone number is (716) 372-4433. You can also go online to shop.oleanny.com to purchase a ticket.