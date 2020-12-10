Story behind ‘Citizen Kane’ revisited in biopic ‘Mank’

There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than movies that celebrate just how great a place Hollywood sure is by golly! Surprisingly, Hollywood also loves movies about how tough and unfair a place Hollywood can be, probably to weed out those not cut out for the heartbreak with the promise that maybe even you could make it in pictures.
From genuine classics like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “Sunset Boulevard” to more recent love letters to Tinseltown like “The Artist” and “La La Land,” it doesn’t take much to get Oscar to notice a filmmaker loves Hollywood and reward him for playing the game.
That’s why I think there will be a tough case to accept but not fully reward “Mank,” the newest film from director David Fincher now streaming on Netflix. Because as with the internet streaming service and the story-behind-the-story of the movie, “Mank” has no interest in playing by the rules Hollywood usually sets but instead takes an outsider’s view inwards.
As a lesser-known movie figure today, playwright and critic turned screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz did a lot and saw a lot in his time, and it all comes to a head in this biopic that pulls back the curtain not only on his life but on making one of the greatest movies of all time.
Paying homage to the classic movie era in style, sound and story, “Mank” is not quite Fincher’s love letter to Hollywood but to the people who no one really thinks about or remembers for helping make it the place where dreams come true.
The film captures the life of Mankiewicz (portrayed by Gary Oldman) in Hollywood between 1933 and 1940 when America was in the midst of the Depression and watching uneasily, but from far, the gathering clouds of World War II.
After burning enough bridges and taking on enough enemies, including millionaire William Randolph Hurst (Charles Dance), Mank finds himself jobless in Hollywood. But the support of newcomer Welles leads to a job writing the screenplay for “Citizen Kane.”
While on bed rest with a broken leg, away from his wife Sarah (Tuppence Middleton) and fighting alcoholism under the careful watch of his nurse (Lily Collins), Mank reflects on his past decade in the movie business and his dealings with the likes of Hurst, his mistress Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried) and the corrupt movie moguls that provided so much inspiration for “Kane.”
Best known today for his Oscar-winning dramas “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “The Social Network,” Fincher’s films have nearly always had a style that looks and feels a lot closer to real-life or at least our perception of real life. The camera is always steady, there are no shots that draw attention to themselves and the lighting is often so boring that you forget you’re watching a movie.
With “Mank,” however, that’s all thrown out the window, not only because it’s filmed in a stunningly sharp black-and-white but because Fincher gives so many nods to “Citizen Kane” with specific shots and angles and sequences that constantly remind you that you’re watching a movie.
Of course, when the entire film is about the movie business and the writing of a movie script, it’s going to be difficult to not realize that’s all the viewer is doing of. But because the history is so interesting and the characters are so entertaining with powerful actors behind them, I don’t much care that “Mank” is only a movie because it’s so well done.
Oldman is once again a master of his craft in his performance of Mank, simultaneously being the smartest and funniest man in the room in one scene and the pitiful, embarrassing drunk in the next without missing a beat. Playing off of Seyfried who gives off Jean Harlow vibes and Dance as yet another classy bad guy, Oldman and the whole cast work wonderfully together.
The biggest hurdle this film has for most viewers to overcome is that knowledge barrier about 1930s Hollywood and all the homages to “Citizen Kane” throughout. Unless you understand the people being talked about or the events being discussed and are familiar with “Kane” and its influence on movies, this biopic is probably not going to be very interesting.
However, this year out of all years, because “Mank” is on Netflix I think it should be worth at least an attempt to see what it’s all about. The story and characters may not suck you in, but the technical achievements and historical importance just might.