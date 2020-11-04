We like to call our Olean Times Herald a NEWSpaper — that is, we try to bring you information that is news.
While the following is interesting information, we might hesitate to call it “news.” Indeed, we bring you the obvious, well-known fact that nearly all dog owners say their dogs have had a positive impact on their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ya don’t say!
About 92% of owners cite the positive impact of their dogs in a survey by Rover.com. About 73% of the 1,000 U.S. dog owners contacted in the survey viewed going for walks with their dogs as the leading canine-related activity to bring them joy and happiness.
Even more — 86% — said spending time with their pets helps alleviate stress from today’s news topics like the coronavirus, economy and politics.
Two-thirds reported feeling happier while working from home because they have the company of their dogs, and 54% feel less anxious when they have their pets with them.
Dogs are the primary go-to for relief of stress arising from news of current events for 40%, outpacing significant other (23%) or family member (13%).
According to Rover.com, pets also impact their owners’ physical health in a positive way. Various studies have found the pet owners have fewer doctors’ appointments, take fewer days off from work, are less likely to take sleep aid medication, have better self-reported fitness levels and exercise more frequently.
Phil Tedeschi, clinical professor and executive director of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection, notes that pets encourage us to exercise and lower our stress levels.
Even the laziest dog will require its owner to get off the couch occasionally. Walking and playing with your pet will not only strengthen your body, but it will also boost your energy and raise your self-esteem.
WebMD points out that interacting with companion animals can decrease cortisol levels, heart rate and blood pressure.
Simply petting our animals has been scientifically proven to relieve anxiety and lower stress. Results of a study conducted at Washington State University suggest that all it takes is 10 minutes of stroking an animal to bring down your stress hormone levels.