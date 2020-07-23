There’s nothing like a good parade to brighten spirits, and during the coronavirus pandemic parades have been a popular way to allow families to safely visit their loved ones at nursing homes.
With that in mind, the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Facilities in Olean will host a Fun in the Sun Parade on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. (Rain date is Aug. 7.)
Kim Chase, resident care liaison at the Pines, says, “We are inviting community organizations and businesses to participate by decorating vehicles or making a float that reflects our ‘Fun in the Sun’ theme. All residents will be invited to come outside to watch the parade.”
Residents at the Pines will line up outside the nursing home as their family members and community members drive by waving homemade signs and shouting out words of love and encouragement.
“Visitors haven’t been able to visit with our residents since mid-March, and we know that it’s really important for their mental health to be able to see their loved ones and connect with them and know that they are still loved,” Chase says.
Residents’ loved ones are not the only ones invited — area businesses, school groups, law enforcement and more are invited to decorate a car and participate in the parade.
Registration is necessary and a deadline for signing up is July 31.
Some guidelines include:
• This is a vehicle parade.
• During the entirety of the event, every participant must remain in a motorized vehicle or on their float. Participants can’t exit their vehicles/floats to visit other participants, staff, residents or any other persons for any reason.
• Restroom facilities will be unavailable during this event.
Visit www.PinesCare.com for guidelines as well as registration information.
A staging area will be assigned for each entry once they have a count of the number of vehicles/floats participating. Each entrant will be contacted with a time and location for parade lineup.
Questions may also be directed to Chase at 982-2544.