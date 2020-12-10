Concerns about COVID-19, of course, dominate the daily narrative about health — but it’s also influenza season.
So, at a time when a budding sniffle or scratchiness in one’s throat might be cause for far more consternation than usual, a health official in the region offers what to look for when trying to self-diagnose in the time of COVID-19 and the flu.
Theresa K. Moore is the supervising public health educator and public information officer with the Allegany County Department of Health. She outlines some of the similarities and differences between influenza and COVID-19.
“Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses,” she says. “COVID-19 is caused by infection from the novel coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
“There are some key differences between flu and COVID-19,” she continues. “COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer.”
Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.
Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.
• Sneezing: rare in the cases of both flu and COVID-19.
• Loss of taste and smell: never with flu but it is sometimes the case with COVID-19.
• Shortness of breath: rare with flu but often with COVID-19.
• Congestion: sometimes with flu but rare with COVID-19.
• Sore throat: sometimes with both diseases.
• Diarrhea/nausea/vomiting: sometimes both with flu (and it is more common with children) and COVID-19.
• Body ache: often with flu and sometimes with COVID-19.
• Headache: often with flu and sometimes with COVID-19.
• Fever/chills/shivers: often with both.
• Cough: often with both.
• Fatigue: often with both.