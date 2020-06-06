Frances Ripley of Olean, who’s led a remarkable life, as you will soon read here, celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday.
She will be honored at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Church — Frances will be seated outside of the church in the front and all are invited to line up their vehicles on South Street so that they can proceed by her and call out wishes for a happy birthday.
Meanwhile, Jack Bollman, organist and parish administrator at St. Stephen’s, has been a good friend and helper of Frances for years and knows the most about her.
He wrote the following tribute:
Some may remember the show “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.” It concentrated on unusual facts about people, things and events.
Frances Ripley of Olean, who was never associated with the show, recently had a prescription filled. As always, the pharmacy clerk asked her date of birth. And as always, Fran’s reply was “June 7, 1920 — believe it or not.”
It’s not too often that you see a centenarian in line at a pharmacy picking up a prescription and showing her ID to the clerk to prove her identity and age. Fran probably knows more about the prescriptions she takes than the pharmacist. Almost always, the clerk wishes her “God bless you.”
For 100 years now, he certainly has.
Fran was born in a lumber camp in Queman’s Hollow, near Schenectady. Her grandfather owned it and was a well-known lumberjack in the area. When she was 3 years old, the family moved to a house in Altamont, near Albany. They shared it with an aunt, uncle and a cousin.
Her younger sister was born a couple years later. Fran admits to some jealousy towards her sister at the time, but that all things worked out in the end.
Her first school was a one-room building in the middle of a dairy farm. Much time was spent outside by the students to learn about animals and farming.
Later she attended a larger school in Altamont, a mere 4-mile walk away. At that time the 4-H was a regular presence in the schools, and it was through them that she developed an interest in sewing. It would later become her passion. She won many blue ribbons at both the local and New York State Fairs, learned to quilt and weave and until recently made most of her own clothing. Two summers ago she demonstrated wool weaving at the Altamont Fair at age 98.
After graduation from high school, Fran attended Pembroke College. Later, she worked for General Electric in Schenectady for three years. During World War II, Fran moved to New York and worked for the Pitometer Company (a defense plant) and developed back problems which necessitated two surgeries; she had to wear a steel brace for seven months.
After this she attended the Traphagen School of Fashion where she learned to make wedding gowns, coats, curtains, bedspreads, wool suits and all things high fashion. she moved back to the Albany area and became a medical technologist at the VA Medical Center, a job she held for nearly 25 years.
It was during this time she met her husband, Bob, to who she was united in marriage until his death in 2004. They were parents of one son (Duane Boyce, who lives in Olean) and have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who live in Virginia and North Carolina.
Fran’s early involvement in the 4-H and her education at Traphagen fueled her lifelong passion for sewing and weaving. She joined the Albany Embroiderer’s Guild and was enlisted in many historic projects in the Capital region. Among them were wall hangings and altar rail cushions at All Saints Cathedral, curtains and hangings in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room at the Capitol building, and various projects for historical societies and state monuments.
At Peebles Island State Park is an exhibit of the original Purple Hearts made by Martha Washington for Revolutionary War soldiers. Many of them were deteriorating, and the Park’s leaders wanted to reproduce them as exactly as possible. Fran won the assignment to painstakingly measure the originals and sew in the same style and colors that Mrs. Washington did.
The park now has several of Fran’s reproductions, while Fran herself was allowed to keep a few. Six years ago she was asked by the LEEK Wounded Warrior preserve in Oswayo, Pa., to give a speech about the history of the Purple Heart award; on this occasion she donated her own Purple Hearts to LEEK.
And to this day, most of the clothing she wears she made herself.
Fran is a member of the Amaranth and has been a member of the Eastern Star. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Olean is her church home, and a considerable knowledge of the Bible has been a great asset and comfort to her. She also believes that God created humor — her laugh and giggle is infectious.
Besides having traveled the world through the years (she loves Oriental and British jewelry and teas), she has become something of an expert on a heart-healthy diet. If you ever get to speak with her, she’ll tell you all about her “Meal in a Pot” which contains the perfect balance of all the nutrients that have fueled her 100-year achievement.
She’ll also tell you that we consume too much salt and (sorry soda pop lovers) too many carbonated drinks. She’ll also tell you that it’s OK to stray from the diet every so often (believe it or not)!