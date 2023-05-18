Olean poet Helen Ruggieri has released a new book of poems, this one called “The Sapphires.”
The first part of the book is written as if it were a script — called “The Movie of My Life.” In this, four scenes are written in prose, while the fifth is a tercet.
From here, readers are swept into Part One with a tercet, drawing on man’s relationship with nature — “first light, under the maple tree, broken blue shells.” Ten poems follow.
Poems like the self-examination of “Coming of Age” are countered with “Vampire Brains from Outer Space,” with messages of learning and of experiencing life.
Part Two contains a bit more introspection — “Is It Love,” comparing the feelings of love with thundering drums and a musical symphony, and “Marriage,” the struggles of a wife and mother.
In Part Three, the focus turns more toward women — “Wanting” and “Getting” and even the “Song of the Women of Olean,” again with a connection to nature for which Ruggieri is known.
Back into nature the reader travels with Part Four, starting with “The Power of Water,” and touching on watery themes as she wrote about self discovery, continuing the theme of sapphires throughout the book.
An accomplished poet and writer, Ruggieri taught at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., and led writing workshops for the Mental Health Association, the African American Center for Cultural Development and at the Olean Public Library. She has published works of poetry, haiku, haibun and prose.
She has read from her works around New York state and Pennsylvania. Her books are available on Amazon.