The Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Jamestown is launching a new artist-in-residence program, with Little Valley watercolor artist Robin Zefers Clark preparing to spend 30 days — creating a painting a day — inspired by the beauty in the preserve.
“The artist residency is a wonderful opportunity to become artistically immersed in the environment,” Robin says, “finding hidden visual treasures, around and within the Roger Tory Peterson Institute.”
RTPI’s 27-acre preserve includes towering hemlock trees, pollinator meadows and a pond — all anchored by the iconic museum building, designed by famed architect, Robert A.M. Stern.
As a young boy, Roger Tory Peterson immersed himself in the natural beauty of the Southern Tier, inspiring him to his career as one of the world’s greatest artist-naturalists.
“Robin embodies the spirit of Roger Tory Peterson,” says Arthur Pearson, RTPI’s new CEO. “Inspired by nature, she uses her skills as an artist to help us see our own landscape with fresh eyes.”
Visitors to RTPI during the next month should be on the lookout for Robin — she’s likely to be found somewhere in the preserve with her canvas and paints. Or, you might find her leading a series of sold-out watercolor workshops.
For those who want to follow Robin’s progress during her 30-day immersion in the preserve, visit RTPI’s Facebook page. At the conclusion of her residency, RTPI will host an exhibition of all 30 of Robin’s paintings.
Robin, whose Brookside Studio (brooksidestudio.com) is on Maples Road, earned a degree in art education from Buffalo State College and a master of science degree from Rochester Institute of Technology, with a major in oil painting and intensive work in graphic design and photographic studies.
She has had several solo and group exhibitions and has been featured in articles in Country Woman Magazine, The Buffalo News and Focus. Her work has won numerous awards and is featured in private collections throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.
The RTPI of Natural History is home to the largest, most comprehensive collection of Peterson’s artwork and related archival materials. Peterson, the only artist-naturalist to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is best known for his field guides.
The first — “A Field Guide to the Birds,” published in 1934 — sparked a worldwide movement to reconnect with nature. Peterson authored and illustrated dozens of guides — for birds, plants, insects and other natural flora and fauna — selling millions of copies and becoming an international ambassador for protecting our natural resources.
Today, the Peterson collection is available to artists, researchers and scholars, and is used to anchor an array of education and research programs geared toward fostering a appreciation and protection of the natural world.