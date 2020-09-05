I hope you were able to enjoy our summer as much as possible. I know so many of you have not left the area at all. It has been difficult at times but perhaps we’ll be getting back to normal soon.
As for our healthy meals, I am going to continue to give you recipes that are low in fat but loaded with nutrition. And by the way, if you have any suggestions for or questions about a recipe, email thenzel@oleanmedical.com and I’ll get you an answer.
Today’s recipe is simple and if you like fish, you will like this one. The bell peppers alone are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium and they also contain a healthy dose of fiber, folate and iron.
Along with being full of nutrients, they are really low in calories. Cod is a good source of protein, phosphorus, niacin, vitamin B-12 and it too is very low in calories.
If you can’t find cod, you can use bass or halibut. Both are very similar and would be just as good with this recipe. Add a small green salad to make this meal complete and I hope you enjoy it!
ROASTED COD (makes 4 servings)
Inredients
6 red, orange, and/or yellow bell peppers (2 each)
1 medium fennel, cut into strips
6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper
4 garlic cloves, smashed
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 (1 1/2-lb.) skinless cod fillet or 4 6 oz pieces
1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced
1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley
2 tbsp. drained capers
PREPARATION
1. Place racks in center and top-most positions of oven; heat broiler. Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove stems, ribs, and seeds; discard. Place bell peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle with 3 tbsp. oil; season with salt and black pepper. Toss to coat, then turn cut side down and broil on top rack, turning baking sheet front to back halfway through, until skins are blackened all over, 15–20 minutes.
2. Transfer bell peppers along with oil and juices on baking sheet to a large bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let bell peppers sit 10 minutes to steam, which will loosen their skins. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.
3. Uncover bell peppers and peel away charred skin from flesh and discard. Tear flesh into half-inch strips and place in a shallow 3-quart baking dish along with all the accumulated juices in the bowl. Add the fennel, garlic, vinegar and red pepper flakes and toss well to combine. Taste and season with more salt.
4. Nestle cod into bell pepper mixture, drizzle with 2 tbsp. oil, and season with salt and black pepper. Roast on center rack until flesh is opaque throughout and flakes easily when pressed, 25–30 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, toss onion, parsley, capers, and remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a small bowl; season with salt.
6. Top fish with onion mixture and serve.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)