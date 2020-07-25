It’s been too hot to cook lately, hasn’t it? Don’t get me wrong, I am not complaining about the heat but I don’t want to be over a stove, preparing my dinner while the temps are as high as they have been.
Rather than ordering out, I tried this easy and fun recipe and I really enjoyed it.
First of all, make your life a lot easier by stopping by the grocer’s and picking up a rotisserie chicken. Second of all, look for the rice papers that are called for in this recipe in your larger grocery stores while you are getting your chicken. Other than that, I think the hardest part of this recipe is keeping the water hot enough for the rice paper sheets.
The recipe calls for a serving of a sweet pepper sauce to dip the rolls into. There are plenty of relishes on the market and any of those will work, so don’t feel that you must prepare a sauce for it. I served mine without any sauce at all and they were delicious.
My only suggestion is that you may want more mint, cilantro and basil than what the recipe calls for, so have a little more on hand.
I think you’ll enjoy this summer meal — give it a try!
PEACH & CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS (makes 12-16 rolls)
Ingredients
Hot water
12 to 16 (8- to 9-inch) round rice paper sheets
2 small peaches, peeled and thinly sliced
12 to 16 Bibb lettuce leaves
1 English cucumber, cut into thin strips
1 large ripe avocado, thinly sliced
1 pound shredded barbecued or rotisserie chicken, warm
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into thin strips
1 1/2 cups torn fresh mint, cilantro, and basil
How to Make It
Pour hot water to depth of 1 inch into a large shallow dish. Dip 1 rice paper sheet in hot water briefly to soften (about 15 to 20 seconds). Pat dry with paper towels.
Place softened rice paper on a flat surface. Place 1 or 2 peach slices in center of rice paper; top with 1 lettuce leaf, 2 cucumber strips, 1 avocado slice, about 3 Tbsp. chicken, 3 or 4 apple strips, and 1 1/2 to 2 Tbsp. herbs. Fold sides over filling, and roll up, burrito style. Place roll, seam side down, on a serving platter. Cover with damp paper towels to keep from drying out.
Repeat procedure with remaining rice paper and filling ingredients. Serve with a dollop of a roasted red pepper sauce or relish — sweet or hot.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)