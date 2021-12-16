Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is a timeless story made modern

There are some movies that would never work as remakes. Something like “Casablanca” or “The Godfather,” they’re so iconic, such lightning-in-a-bottle moments in film history, how do you recapture that magic?
Since it was announced in 2018, I had the same feeling about Steven Spielberg doing a remake of “West Side Story,” the 1957 Broadway musical made into a film in 1961, both of which were and are astounding productions and important pieces of art in the greater culture.
And yet, somehow, Spielberg managed to do the impossible. It may not surpass the original stage and screen versions, but in most aspects, it meets and occasionally exceeds the standards set 60 years ago.
This year has been surprisingly good for movie musicals, but “West Side Story” tops them all. This reimagined version simultaneously stays true to the source material and shows its themes are just as relevant today as ever. The music is gorgeous, the dancing is mesmerizing, the performances are gut-wrenching. What more could you ask?
The award-winning musical adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” follows the feuding families of two New York City gangs — the white Jets led by Riff (Mike Faist) and the Latino Sharks led by Bernardo (David Alvarez). Their hatred escalates to a point where neither can coexist with any form of understanding.
But when Riff’s best friend and former Jet Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Bernardo’s younger sister Maria (Rachel Zegler) meet at a school dance, no one can do anything to stop their love. Maria and Tony begin meeting in secret, planning to run away.
Meanwhile, the Sharks and Jets plan a rumble — whoever wins gains control of the streets — so Maria sends Tony to stop it, hoping it can end the violence. When things go terribly wrong, and before the lovers know what’s happened, tragedy strikes and doesn’t stop until the climactic and heartbreaking ending.
It may be the same characters, story and music, but Spielberg’s vision of “West Side Story” makes its unique retelling known from the start, pushing the musical beyond the limited stage of the show. New York City is big and full throughout the film, with hundreds of extras and an exploration of the streets and neighborhoods that make the West Side feel fully lived in.
Because dancing is such a big part of the show, movement is key and this film takes full advantage of its medium to move the camera in and around the sequences as if the audience is a part of the action. That grand cinematic style pushes the movie from just another filmed musical to a spectacle that justifies the existence of this remake.
Of course, none of that would matter if the performances were only mediocre, but they are phenomenal from top to bottom. A big casting correction from the original film is including dozens of actual Puerto Rican and Latino actors, and both the Sharks and Jets are mostly new to movies. Even with that inexperience, there are a bunch of stand-outs, particularly Zegler and Ariana DeBose as Anita, Bernardo’s girl, who is destined for a long list of acting nominations.
There is a lot about “West Side Story” that is already incredible, like the songs, score and choreography which sound and look as great here as ever. With Spielberg in charge, it’s no surprise everything from the production design to hair and makeup, cinematography to editing are the best in the business.
But what truly makes this film worth seeing is its timely themes that are just as important today as they were 60 years ago. The changes from the source material work well while the lessons about love and acceptance are still timeless.