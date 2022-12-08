Spielberg’s life recounted in coming-of-age drama ‘The Fabelmans’

Whether for good or for bad, the world’s most successful filmmakers seem to end up making movies about themselves in one way or another.
In fact, about 11 months ago, I reviewed Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast,” which recounts his childhood growing up in 1960s Ireland during the Troubles. And in 2018, Alfonso Cuarón made his semi-autobiographical film “Roma” about growing up in 1970s Mexico City.
For arguably the most popular filmmaker of the past 40 years, Steven Spielberg was bound to make a movie about his formative years sooner or later. That film, “The Fabelmans,” is now in theaters, but after reading more about the director’s life and going back through his filmography, he has been making movies about his adolescence nearly his entire career.
Artists often bring their personal selves into their works, and Spielberg’s troubled relationship with his parents means broken families coping with separation are woven into everything from “Close Encounters” to “E.T.” to “Empire of the Sun” to “War of the Worlds.”
In those films, that’s all subtext. Here, a broken family is just the text. So when dealing with his career-long subtext as the main focus, the awe and wonder and spectacle of those other pieces are brought back to the subtext as a personal and often emotional journey for a director who has come full circle.
Loosely based on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in post-World War II America from age 7 to 18, the film follows the Febelman family from New Jersey to Arizona to northern California through the eyes of the young Sammy who, after seeing his first movie, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” in 1952, wants nothing more than to make movies.
After moving to Arizona, Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle) pursues his passion for directing with the encouragement of his artistic mother, Mitzi (Michelle Williams), despite the chagrin of his more practically minded father, Burt (Paul Dano).
When Sammy discovers a shattering family secret and his family begins to fall apart, he continues to explore the power movies have in helping everyone see the truth about each other and themselves.
I’ve mentioned this several times before, but Spielberg was a seminal director in my childhood ever since I saw “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws” as a little kid — probably too young. I imagine my face when seeing some of the scenes in those films was just like 5-year-old Sammy seeing “The Greatest Show on Earth” for the first time, and that’s when this film hooked me. Leave it to Spielberg to get me to care about arguably the least deserving Best Picture winner.
As time marches on and Sammy learns the craft, the artistic and practical tug-o-war between his parents ends up making him an even better director who balances mastery of emotional storytelling with technical production wonderfully. Seeing him discover techniques for how to get the best shots or the coolest effects is exciting for those who love the how-to behind filmmaking.
The entire cast does a great job of bringing these real-life figures to the silver screen. While the core family is solid and reliable, it’s the smaller bit parts and supporting actors who bring that Spielberg wonder and magic to an otherwise mundane story, most notably Judd Hirsch as his Uncle Boris and a cameo by one of today’s great directors as one of the Golden Age’s greats.
But as the Fabelman family’s tensions rise and the family begins falling apart, Sammy uses his work as a coping mechanism to have a sense of control over situations he can’t change. From filming his toy train crashing in a recreation of the “Greatest Show” scene to choosing to edit out certain things from a family camp trip to portraying a school bully in a positive light, Sammy choses to dive into his work rather than confront the things bothering him as a way to rewrite the narrative.
There’s a quote at the end of the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” where Gene Wilder in the titular role says, “In this room, all of my dreams become reality, and some of my realities become dreams.” For Spielberg, that room is “The Fabelmans,” and we’re all invited for a peek inside what moments formed the director of some of the greatest movies of all time.