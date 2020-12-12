When I make time for breakfast, mostly on the weekends, I like a hot bowl of oatmeal with fruit — especially at this time of the year.
I know I have given you a couple of oatmeal recipes with raspberries and blueberries, but I am pretty sure you don’t have one with pumpkin.
We don’t have to eat pumpkin just in the fall, you know. We can have it all year round and this recipe is easy enough. It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and it’s also very diabetic friendly.
It’s a great way to start your day. Enjoy!
PUMPKIN APPLE OATMEAL (serves 4)
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups water
2/3 cup apple juice (no sugar added)
1/2 cup canned pumpkin
1/3 cup firm apples, finely diced
1¼ cups quick-cooking rolled oats
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt
Ground cinnamon (optional)
Pumpkin seeds (pepitas) (optional)
Directions
In a medium saucepan combine the water, apple juice, pumpkin, and apples. Bring to a boil. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together oats, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir oat mixture into boiling pumpkin mixture. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
Top each serving with yogurt and, if desired, additional cinnamon, honey, and pumpkin seeds.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)