OLEAN — It’s interesting to note that all over the country shelters are experiencing a huge demand for adoptable dogs. Perhaps people stuck at home during the pandemic have the time, interest and energy to bring a dog into the household for company and distraction for the whole family.
But people wanting to adopt a dog are often finding they are put on a waiting list. Many are also adopting cats, but they are not in such short supply.
There are many lovely cats at the SPCA, including Fiji. She was found in the area in February, and brought to the SPCA. She’s about 1 year old, is neutered and has a sweet and friendly temperament. She prefers to be the “only cat.”
Three black beauties, Carol, Bruce and Thor, were all saved from a house fire, are friendly and good with other cats. Another favorite is a cat named Moose — he’s super friendly and loves being held. You can pick him up and carry him around and he purrs the whole time, says one of his admirers.
Come to the SPCA and meet them, all would be great additions to any household. The dogs that come in are adopted quickly. Some recently adopted include Thaddeus, Dozer, Tank, Mina, Ayden, Ellie May, Pooch, Willow and Penny.
DONATIONS: As everyone is aware, one of the biggest expenses of the SPCA is medical costs and neutering. The Allegany County SPCA offers low-cost neutering, as does Operation Pets in Buffalo and they seem to be back in action.
People have been very generous in donating for these medical needs. It makes a big difference.
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR: The award went to Logan Potter, who has been an important part of the lives of the animals at the SPCA.
The staff members are so busy with their daily tasks that the SPCA relies on kind volunteers like Logan to supply the added tender, loving care and attention that each dog and cat needs. Not only does it help the animals, it’s a fascinating and happy way to spend some volunteer time. You meet new animal and human friends in a very positive atmosphere.
If you’re interested in joining the team, give a call and you’ll be welcomed.
REPTILES TAKEN IN: An unusual local case occurred recently, and the SPCA was called on to take in a whole collection of exotic animals. A few of them: Azael, a chameleon; Fireball, Slinky, Medusa and Bananas, snakes; 007, a bearded dragon; and rabbits Jewel, Fergie and Elvis.
Most have been adopted, but a call to the shelter can confirm any remaining reptiles.
MANAGER’S REPORT: Manager Jason Berube shared a story about a dog taken in that was traumatized by his long-time owner’s death. No one discovered him for two weeks, and so on adoption he became too protective of his new “person.”
They are working closely with him to make him comfortable with multiple people and not over-protective, by identifying his triggers.
“This is why volunteers are so important,” Jason says, “so there is time for them to work with the animals individually to help them adjust to their new lives.”
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760; (716) 372-8492, open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., closed Monday. Check out spcacattco.com or pet finder.com to see local animals available for adoption.
Use AmazonSmile.com if you order and a small percentage goes to your designated charity.