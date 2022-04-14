‘Sonic 2’ levels up thrills, fun over first film

Of all the video game movies to surprise audiences and critics alike by not being a worthless piece of advertising, the last one many expected was “Sonic the Hedgehog.” After a terrifying first trailer in 2019 with atrocious GCI making Sonic look like some sort of experiment gone wrong rather than the loveable cartoon character, the bar was set as low as possible.
And yet, when that first film was released in early 2020 with an emergency repair to all the CGI work to make Sonic look like the speedy hedgehog so many fans love, it was an instant commercial success, becoming one of the top three openings for a video game movie of all time and is currently the ninth-highest grossing video game movie ever with $383 million. Although critics have never warmed up to video game movies — especially since most are quite bad — the first Sonic film was also the third-best reviewed video game movie until this year.
It was inevitable a sequel would be in the works almost immediately.
Now, a little more than two years later, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is in theaters and, again exceeding expectations, it’s even better than the first film, receiving better ratings from critics and having the best opening weekend of any video game movie.
Rather than doing a lazy rehash of the first film, “Sonic 2” borrows much more from its source material this time around, including more friends and foes from the games and cartoon series and taking advantage of that video game moniker in all the best ways.
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. “Eggman” Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns with a new partner, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.
Meanwhile, Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails the Fox (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
From the start, this film sucks you right back in with the wacky, cartoony Jim Carrey performance that fits perfectly in the Sonic world. He was the highlight of the first film and is just as wonderful here. He’s paired with Knuckles for most of the film, who is the highlight of this film with an outstanding performance by Elba. They are both trying to find and defeat Sonic for different reasons, and watching them play off of each other is top-notch entertainment.
Unfortunately, that dynamic does take away from the relationship between Sonic and Tails. The two are best buddies and the heroes of the games and TV shows, but here they seem to be working together because that’s what the plot needs them to do rather than any real connections. Both Schwartz and O’Shaughnessey fit the roles perfectly, but the writing occasionally felt forced or mixed when it came to the two of them.
But as a video game movie, seeing much more content from the games and related media in here helped expand the world. As a globe-trotting adventure, each new location feels unique and like a level from one of the games. While still cartoony and full of humor, the action scenes packed that exciting punch that one would expect from a Sonic game.
While all of that is great, the major letdown that is holding this sequel back is the inclusion of the other humor characters that were more important in the first film. Sonic’s adopted family of James Marsden and Tika Sumpter have an entire C-plot with a wedding in Hawaii and, although it does eventually tie in, any time it cut to them the momentum grinds to a halt.
Thankfully, everything not directly related to the Sonic and Tails vs. Robotnik and Knuckles adventure is only about 20 minutes, which makes the remaining hour and 40 minutes a great time for the whole family. Relying on a lot of childish jokes and pop culture references isn’t great, but it’s been done a lot worse, and the likes of Schwartz and Carrey’s charisma shine through.