Something wicked and wonderful in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Of the four Shakespeare plays we were supposed to read in high school — one per year — the one I had missed out on was “Macbeth.” I don’t recall why we didn’t do it, but my class and the teacher decided we wouldn’t need to do a unit on it.
Now, all these years later, I regret that because it has quickly become my second favorite of Shakespeare’s tragedies after “Hamlet.” In addition to never reading the play, I had never seen any of the dozen readily accessible film adaptations, so other than the most basic plot summary and a few popular quotes, I had no idea what to expect when seeing the newest adaptation.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the latest film by Joel Coen, his first feature not done with his brother, Ethan, after nearly 40 years of collaboration. Since Ethan is taking a break from movies for a while, audiences got to see Joel working solo — along with his wife and the Coens’ frequent muse, Frances McDormand, as producer and star.
The Scottish Play has been adapted into more than 25 different movies in the past 100-plus years, so what makes Joel Coen’s attempt so special or stand out? Filmed in gorgeous black-and-white on a Los Angeles soundstage, the movie exists somewhere between the theater, the cinema and a dream. No Shakespeare adaptation has ever looked like this, but I sure wish a lot more of them did.
One of Shakespeare’s best-known plays, the story follows the tragic Macbeth (played by Denzel Washington), the Thane of Glamis, who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches on his way home from war that one day he will become King of Scotland.
Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand), Macbeth murders the king, convincing the rightful heirs to flee to England, and takes the throne for himself. But as the guilt and regrets of the murder begin to weigh on both Macbeth and his wife, the witches take advantage of their vulnerable mental state to drive them towards insanity.
So many adaptations of Shakespeare’s works try to go for as realistic and cinematic a place as possible. Besides the expected technicolor and widescreen look of real life, everything from location shoots and fully decorated sets make the likes of 1590s Verona and Kronborg Castle feel like places you could jump into the screen and live in.
Not so with “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which forgoes all the flashing color and realistic sets for a dreamlike soundstage full of fog, shadows and hazy backgrounds that blend seamlessly into the actual sets, which feel closer to an actual stage production. But those choices combined with the square aspect ratio of the picture accentuate not only the fantasy and almost mystical elements of the story but make the audience remember this story is beyond real life.
There’s no doubt the story is going to be great — this is Shakespeare, after all — but Coen’s choice to strip down the original play to a more straightforward and fat-free retelling does wonders for it. The original stage production is already the Bard’s shortest at about 2 hours 20 minutes, but this adaptation runs 1 hour 40, and that nonstop train of tension builds the entire time with barely a moment to rest.
Of course, this only works with a stellar cast to bring the words to life. While the entire company does a great job, Washington and McDormand take it to a whole new level. They’re already two of our best living actors, but I often forget how scary good they can be. Bouncing between hot romance, calm introspection, powerful emotion and hilarious madness, both Washington and McDormand are mesmerizing as the most magical things about this production.
Even though I didn’t know the play’s specifics before, and some of the more flashy and cinematic productions look more dramatic, there was never a moment where “The Tragedy of Macbeth” didn’t have my fullest attention. It’s unlike any movie I’ve ever seen, and I doubt I ever will again, which is unfortunate but makes this all the more special.