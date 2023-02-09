Shyamalan returns to form with ‘Knock at the Cabin’

From left, Dave Bautista, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird warn of the coming apocalypse in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin.”

 Universal Pictures

In the never-ending age of huge blockbuster franchises based on existing properties — looking at you Disney and Warner Bros. — there is something so refreshing and admirable about the career of M. Night Shyamalan. Even when his movies aren’t good, they’re his.

Except for a couple of true blunders in the middle of his career, Shyamalan has been delivering smaller, more-personal and character-driven thrillers for over two decades, even when being known as “the twist” guy became the albatross around his neck.

(Contact reporter/editor Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social