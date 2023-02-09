Shyamalan returns to form with ‘Knock at the Cabin’

In the never-ending age of huge blockbuster franchises based on existing properties — looking at you Disney and Warner Bros. — there is something so refreshing and admirable about the career of M. Night Shyamalan. Even when his movies aren’t good, they’re his.
Except for a couple of true blunders in the middle of his career, Shyamalan has been delivering smaller, more-personal and character-driven thrillers for over two decades, even when being known as “the twist” guy became the albatross around his neck.
And yet, every couple of years, he’s back with another supernatural horror flick that, if not all that well written, is directed and produced above and beyond what anyone expects or asks for, because that’s just the kind of guy Shyamalan is — he loves making movies.
That’s why it makes me so glad that his latest feature, “Knock at the Cabin,” is a proper return to form for the auteur. As the first post-COVID film for him, there was a lot riding on this one to succeed. And although it only made $21.1 million at the box office, it was enough to dethrone “Avatar: The Way of Water” as the top earner from the weekend.
Neither as scary nor as weird as some of his previous films, Shyamalan still proves he can deliver a thought-provoking, entertaining and unique thriller. In the somewhat dead movie zone of February before Valentine’s Day, both Shyamalan and the audience could do a lot worse.
Seven-year-old Wen is vacationing with her parents, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), at their remote cabin in rural Pennsylvania. While out catching grasshoppers, Wen is approached by a mysterious stranger named Leonard (Dave Bautista) who explains that he needs Wen and her parents’ help to save the world.
Leonard and his companions Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn) and Redmond (Rupert Grint) claim that they have never met before this day and have no intention of harming the family, but are armed with weapons and demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.
Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide if the strangers’ warnings are a sign or if reports of seemingly apocalyptic events are just a coincidence as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
For nearly all of Shyamalan’s career, with a couple exceptions, he has written all his films by himself. And for nearly all his career, with a couple exceptions, his writing has been the most criticized part of his movies. The plots are too convoluted and full of coincidences, the characters don’t feel real and the dialogue is too stilted and awkward to be believable. Thankfully that’s changed with “Knock at the Cabin,” no doubt due to the story being based on a novel and the screenplay having a previous draft by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.
With that support to Shyamalan’s biggest weakness, he is able to put a lot more attention and talent into what he does best: the direction. While some of his quintessential quirks are present — it wouldn’t really be a Shyamalan flick without it — there are so many beautiful looking shots and perfectly composed scenes that this is easily his best work in nearly two decades.
With a small cast of relatively lesser-known actors, or at least no true A-list stars, everyone delivers effective performances that feel appropriate to the situation. There are still a few awkward Shyamalan-isms, but nothing as laughably bad as other recent movies.
The true break-out here is Bautista as the strangers’ leader. He could live on the residual checks he gets for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies for the next 40 years, but Bautista has begun flexing his dramatic chops and it’s paying off. Following small but important roles in “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dune,” this is his first chance to lead and he’s fantastic.
Taking place post-COVID and based on a novel from 2018, there are a lot of contemporary issues and discussions at play throughout. With a gay couple being targeted, the strangers finding each other through social media and the apocalyptic events looking like the results of climate change, a pandemic and cyber hacks, the symbolism is a tad on the nose, but timely.
Of Shyamalan’s main 14-feature filmography, he’s had three truly terrible films, five mediocre movies and six pretty-good to great efforts. “Knock at the Cabin” is squarely in that upper tier.