‘Shang-Chi’ shows promise for future Marvel movies

Following the cultural juggernaut that was “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, which brought the ongoing storyline from the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a satisfying conclusion, Disney had to figure out what’s next.
One answer has been expanding the shared comic book universe through various television series on the streaming service Disney+, but a television size and scope can only do so much. There have been a couple of theatrical films, but with more of a focus on the past than the future and the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the distribution schedule, they didn’t really work.
But with the release of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Phase Four of the MCU is here in earnest with one of the best solo films for a superhero since 2018’s “Black Panther.”
As a milestone for the studio, the film features a predominantly Asian cast and inclusion of Chinese culture throughout, following in the precedent set by “Black Panther,” which featured a predominantly Black cast with explorations of African and African-American cultures.
Besides being culturally important, “Shang-Chi” is a fun and refreshing superhero movie after the usual and predictable filmmaking so many Avengers-based stories followed. By exploring a family-based drama with a memorable villain in addition to jaw-dropping action scenes with actual martial arts on display, this movie is pushing the MCU in the right direction.
The film follows Shaun (played by Simu Liu) a slacker in San Francisco who works as a valet with his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina). The two spend their days going to work, then going to karaoke bars and not living up to their full potential.
This all changes when they are attacked on a Muni bus by men from the Ten Rings, an army that has conquered much of China over the centuries. Surprisingly, Shaun reveals he is actually Shang-Li, the son of the Ten Rings’ leader, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), and a master of martial arts.
After tracking down Shaun’s estranged sister Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), the three must confront Wenwu and stop his plans to use the power of the Ten Rings to return to Ta Lo — his wife’s and their mother’s mythical home village with an ancient secret.
Unlike most MCU movies, the action throughout “Shang-Chi” is more artistic and enjoyable to watch, due mostly to actually showing the martial arts on display play out with the actors doing the moves in camera. So often the repetitive punches and kicks in Marvel movie fight scenes are cut so fast and confusing that it’s hard to tell what’s going on, but here long takes and wide shots show the beauty and artistry that is martial arts.
Although set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film stands on its own as a story to highlight Shang-Chi and Wenwu as their relationship. For the protagonist, he is set up similarly to other Marvel heroes, a kid who is destined to be something great but is actually content with his unassuming life when introduced. But as the story progresses, his character blossoms and the history behind his family and the eventual climax of the film makes sense.
On the other hand, Wenwu is a wonderfully realized villain who is evil but understandable and portrayed effectively by Leung. Early in the story, Shang-Chi shares that his mother died when he and his sister were quite young, which made Wenwu return to leading the Ten Rings after giving it up for love. And during the confrontations between the father and children, Leung acts his heart out as a man grieving and holding onto the past, making this villain that more relatable.
As a Marvel movie, there is still plenty of humor throughout, mostly coming from Awkwafina, which is always nice. However, a couple of other cameos from the larger MCU do provide plenty of laughs, even if they aren’t necessarily the best for this film’s story.
But as another installment of this bigger superhero universe, there are going to be the inevitable connections and shoe-horn moments. When those happen, the eyerolls and sighs are expected. But when “Shang-Chi” does its own thing, it’s an exciting and worthwhile family adventure.