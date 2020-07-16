Couple to be married

Colten Ryan Harris and Ariel Christine Brockel, both of South Union Street, announce their plans to get married on Sept. 19 at Pfeiffer Nature Center. The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Portville Central School and works at Fyre and Ice in Portville. The bridegroom-elect is a 2015 graduate of Hilton High School and works at Napoli Pizza.
Loading...
Loading...