One year after the global pandemic silenced performance stages, Seneca Resorts & Casinos is bringing the magic of live entertainment back for fans to enjoy — no matter where they are.
“Inside the Bear’s Den” is a streamed series of biweekly performances featuring a mix of established and up-and-coming regional and national acts, said Christian Printup, senior executive director of entertainment and special events for Seneca Gaming Corp.
Unlike live stream performances, “Inside the Bear’s Den” episodes are being pre-recorded on a closed set with broadcast-quality audio and video recording equipment and the casinos’ top-flight lighting. In addition to the artists’ performances, each free episode will also include an interview segment.
“The energy, passion and excitement of live entertainment is something we typically share with our guests every week, and we have all been missing that experience,” Printup said. “‘Inside the Bear’s Den’ not only captures the spirit of the performances and connects performers and fans, it also helps capture the atmosphere of the Bear’s Den, which is one of the most unique and intimate settings for performers to play.”
The first episode features Buffalo-area duo OsbornNash, as well as Nashville resident and East Rochester native Alyssa Trahan, whose self-produced album, “Baby Blues & Stilettos,” recently rose to the Top 10 on iTunes.
The episode will be online at SenecaCasinos.com today at 5 p.m. Episodes will be posted to the website every two weeks and all episodes will be available for viewing free of charge.
Future episodes include up-and-coming artists like Western New York’s Cami Clune, who recently completed a run on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Many local and regional acts who have become popular draws at The River Bar at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Stir inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino are also scheduled to appear, including Nerds Gone Wild, Jamie Holka & Bruce Wojick, XOXO Pop Band, Brother James, The Boys of Summer, Psychic Medium Tessa DelZoppo and others.
While most of the performances are being recorded at the 440-seat Bear’s Den Showroom inside Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, some performers are recording from studios in locations that include Nashville and Los Angeles.
Printup said the series was designed with an emphasis on performers from WNY, but viewers can expect some exciting twists and surprises as well.
“At a time when entertainment is so greatly missed, we want to use this series to showcase the incredible talent that performs for our guests with the rest of the world,” he said. “Each of them, whether playing Stir and the River Bar or sold-out performances in the Bear’s Den, the Seneca Niagara Events Center or the Seneca Allegany Events Center, are part of what makes our resorts true entertainment destinations.”
Meanwhile, Seneca Resorts & Casinos is preparing for the return of live performances to its stages in Niagara Falls and Salamanca. A number of shows that had been postponed throughout 2020 have been officially rescheduled, with more to come.
For a current list, visit senecaniagaracasino.com and senecaalleganycasino.com.