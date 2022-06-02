See ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on the biggest screen you can

With each new popular trend, technological advancement or changing of the guard in Hollywood, the same observation crops up from each successive generation: “They don’t make ‘em like they used to.”
From the talkies to TechniColor and Cinemascope to independent cinema to 3D digital, every new era in film history begins making them differently than how they used to. During the 21st century and the rise of family blockbusters based on another property — your Marvel and Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises — this seems more evident than ever.
And yet, thankfully, there is one guy in Hollywood who continues to embrace advancements and technology and popular trends while sticking to his guns and making them like they used to: Tom Cruise. By doing the hard work, taking the time required and investing in the right resources, nearly all of Cruise’s films since 2006 have been excellent, none more so than the recent “Mission: Impossible” installments.
This brings us to what may be his best film in nearly two decades, “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making that many people wanted to see but few thought it would surpass the original in every way and even be the best-crafted action film since “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Fueled by a passion for the story, the characters, the filmmaking and the pure joy of going to the movie theater, Cruise as producer and the film’s star along with his writer/producer partner Christopher McQuarrie and director Joseph Kosinski have made a film that not only proves you can still make them like they used to but you should see it on as big of a screen as possible.
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (played by Cruise) is happy right where he wants to be — pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
But when the top brass gives the aging Maverick an ultimatum — a final teaching assignment or an early discharge — he soon finds himself back where his lauded career began: Top Gun.
Training a detachment of graduates for a special, near-impossible mission, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
As the hardest working man in Hollywood, Cruise unsurprisingly gives it 110% throughout the runtime, being a charmer with great comedic timing as well as a bonafide action star. I could watch him full-out sprint across rooftops, ride motorcycles at 90 mph, fly jets at Mach speeds and all the other crazy stunts he actually does all day, and you get some of those moments here.
But for the first time in his 40-year career, an action movie admits Cruise is getting older and can’t do this forever. Multiple characters tell Maverick in different ways that he is the last of his kind and there isn’t a future for him in the Navy, but as Cruise continues to do every few years, he proves them wrong by showing off his skills and talent that a computer can’t replicate.
It may not be an action movie in the same sense as an Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone flick, but the way the flying sequences were captured are breathtaking, using real footage of the jets pulling off these moves with expert editing that will leave you on the edge of your seat, heart racing and palms sweating. Combined with gorgeous cinematography and immersive sound design, watching it at home on the TV won’t match the cinema experience no matter how good your home system is.
Regardless of how great the filmmaking and action scenes are, no one is going to care if the characters don’t make you care. Not only one of the best sequels in years in its own right, “Top Gun: Maverick” is one of those rare films that makes its predecessor better in retrospect by paying tribute to the characters and their stories. Go for the incredible action, but stay for the heartfelt and fully earned emotional core.