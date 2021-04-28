Austin Dam Show

The Charlie Wheeler Band performed covers of Jimi Hendrix songs during the 2016 Austin Dam Show. Dam Show Productions — the group organizing music festivals at Austin Dam Memorial Park — is the newest member of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail.

Itching to see something creative on one of these warm weekends? Download the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail map, get in your car and jump on U.S. Route 6.

The PA Route 6 Alliance has announced the 2021 PA Route 6 Artisan Trail, which includes artists, creative businesses and tourism and cultural groups. The road — and the trail — runs east to west across northern Pennsylvania.

The organization celebrates Artisan Trail Month each April.

“This year, our Artisan Trail includes makers of all kinds: painters, photographers, potters, brewmasters, chefs, winemakes, musicians, authors, and more,” the PA Route 6 Alliance stated in an announcement about the 2021 trail. “And, these makers create using all kinds of materials and mediums: glass, yarn, wood, plants, and so much more.

“We also welcome organizations, visitor bureaus, and events that help to promote PA Route 6 Heritage Region’s 11 counties and the artisans who live, work, and create in them.”

There are a number of new members on this year’s trail, too. Locally, this includes Frosty Hollow Lodging & Country Mercantile and Olga Gallery, Cafe & Bistro, both in Coudersport, as well as Dam Show Productions, known for music festivals held at Austin Dam Memorial Park.

View or download the map by visiting https://www.paroute6.com/artisan-trail.

There is also a search function so people can search the list by different criteria, and there are links to sites that offer online shopping.

Watch a video featuring the Artisan Trail makers by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jym3GYIhpI.

The alliance is also accepting nominations for its annual “Do 6” Awards.

The awards recognize individuals and groups in the following five categories: Heritage Partnership, Heritage Community of the Year, Artisan of the Year, Leadership and Heritage Tourism.

Nominations will be accepted through June 1, and awards will be presented during the 2020-21 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting. This year’s meeting will be Sept. 15-16 in Kane.

Fill out a nomination form at https://paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination, or download the form and return it to info@paroute6.com or PA Route 6 Alliance, P.O. Box 180, Galeton, PA 16922.

