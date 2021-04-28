Itching to see something creative on one of these warm weekends? Download the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail map, get in your car and jump on U.S. Route 6.
The PA Route 6 Alliance has announced the 2021 PA Route 6 Artisan Trail, which includes artists, creative businesses and tourism and cultural groups. The road — and the trail — runs east to west across northern Pennsylvania.
The organization celebrates Artisan Trail Month each April.
“This year, our Artisan Trail includes makers of all kinds: painters, photographers, potters, brewmasters, chefs, winemakes, musicians, authors, and more,” the PA Route 6 Alliance stated in an announcement about the 2021 trail. “And, these makers create using all kinds of materials and mediums: glass, yarn, wood, plants, and so much more.
“We also welcome organizations, visitor bureaus, and events that help to promote PA Route 6 Heritage Region’s 11 counties and the artisans who live, work, and create in them.”
There are a number of new members on this year’s trail, too. Locally, this includes Frosty Hollow Lodging & Country Mercantile and Olga Gallery, Cafe & Bistro, both in Coudersport, as well as Dam Show Productions, known for music festivals held at Austin Dam Memorial Park.
View or download the map by visiting https://www.paroute6.com/artisan-trail.
There is also a search function so people can search the list by different criteria, and there are links to sites that offer online shopping.
Watch a video featuring the Artisan Trail makers by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jym3GYIhpI.
The alliance is also accepting nominations for its annual “Do 6” Awards.
The awards recognize individuals and groups in the following five categories: Heritage Partnership, Heritage Community of the Year, Artisan of the Year, Leadership and Heritage Tourism.
Nominations will be accepted through June 1, and awards will be presented during the 2020-21 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting. This year’s meeting will be Sept. 15-16 in Kane.
Fill out a nomination form at https://paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination, or download the form and return it to info@paroute6.com or PA Route 6 Alliance, P.O. Box 180, Galeton, PA 16922.