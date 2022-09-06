SALAMANCA — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino announced Tuesday that the concert by Sammy Hagar & The Circle, initially scheduled for Aug. 6, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The show was initially postponed when Hagar became ill in the days leading up to what was to be an outdoor concert at the resort.
Refunds for ticket purchases made through ticketmaster.com will be issued automatically. Refunds for tickets purchased in person at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos retail site must be requested in person with proof of purchase.
Ticket holders who purchased tickets through a third-party ticket broker must contact that third-party entity to seek a refund. Third-party refunds will not be available through Ticketmaster nor through any Seneca Resorts & Casinos retail site.