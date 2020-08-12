It’s too hot to cook in the kitchen so I am offering salad options for the rest of August. This week’s offering is similar to another I gave you a while ago, but I think you’ll find it to your liking.
The good news is, you can also use your grill.
The salads I am giving you are meals by themselves so no need to worry about supplementing. You can add some fruit for dessert, but that is about it. Their nutritional value is very good.
Salad number one this week is a berry and goat cheese salad and it will serve two. Need it to feed more? Just double or triple it. I’m sure you will like this for lunch or for dinner.
Ingredients
2 tbsp. chopped pecans
3 c. baby spinach
1/2 c. halved strawberries
1/2 c. blueberries
1 yellow tomato, cut into eighths
2 purple radishes, thinly sliced
1 skinless grilled chicken breast (6-8oz), cubed
1 tbsp. goat-cheese crumbles
Dressing
1/4 c. sliced strawberries
1 tbsp. fresh orange juice
1 1/2 tsp. red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. orange zest
1/2 tsp. sugar
2 tbsp. nonfat Greek yogurt
1 large pinch kosher salt
Directions
1. Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender or food processor, or whisk together until smooth.
2. Toast pecans in a 400F oven for 2 minutes. Remove from oven. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, combine spinach, berries, tomato, and radishes. Drizzle with dressing. Toss gently.
4. Divide salad between 2 plates. Place half the chicken on top of each salad. Sprinkle with nuts and goat cheese.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietitian. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)