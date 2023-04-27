Ritchie puts dramatic chops to the test with ‘The Covenant’

Not two months ago, Guy Ritchie’s latest romp of British spies who mix action and comedy the way Bond likes his martinis was unceremoniously dumped into theaters. A harmless though unimpressive adventure with usual suspects Hugh Grant and Jason Statham in tow, the writer/director’s bread and butter was becoming old hat.
I enjoy Ritchie’s two camps — silly British spy comedies or silly period action/adventures — as much as the next bloke, but after two decades of drug dealers with cliched cockney accents and proper English gentlemen circling each other before unloading mouthfuls of F-bombs and magazines full of bullets, I began to worry this was all he had to offer.
And then, out came “The Covenant” — full title, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — an unexpected if not welcome departure so important for the filmmaker that he put his name on it front and center. Although he co-produces and/or co-writes nearly all of his films, this modern day war drama was a chance for Ritchie to prove himself as more than the niche he dug himself into, and prove it he does with no abandon.
While there are still plenty of F-bombs and bullets flying across the screen, they’re played not for comedy because “The Covenant” is no laughing matter. A serious, attentive and composed look at camaraderie in wartime and its effect on the human condition is a niche subgenre itself, but it’s one Ritchie now has in his arsenal and could easily do again.
During the War in Afghanistan, U.S. Army sergeant John Kinley (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) is in need of a new native interpreter for his platoon’s missions to find and take out the Taliban. He recruits experienced operative Ahmed (Dar Salim), who agrees with hopes of revenge against the Taliban for the death of his son.
When the soldiers’ platoon confronts the Taliban in the desert about 75 miles from their base, they are caught off guard and Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors. But when some of their pursuers find them, Ahmed takes them out but not before Kinley is knocked down.
To avoid being captured, Ahmed tends to Kinley’s injuries and drags him through the desert mountains on a makeshift stretcher. Struggling every mile to find enough food, water and medicine while constantly avoiding the Taliban’s search parties, the two survivors’ bond and determination may be the only things they have to help them get home safely.
Forgoing the usual flair and flashy presentation Ritchie usually deploys for his films — grandiose camera moves with quick cuts matched to music along with costumes and sets that pop with color — his approach here takes on a far more realistic and conservative style. When the action scenes ramp up there is some style to them, but putting the focus into the story and its lead heroes was the right call.
Thankfully, both Gyllenhaal and Salim take charge and are strong presences throughout. Coming at their missions with opposing methods at first, both men recognize and respect what each brings of value to their platoon. So when things go south and the two have to depend on each other to hopefully make it back alive, what they do have in common — a wealth of field knowledge and love of their families — comes to the forefront and makes their bond even stronger, feeding a non-stop thrill ride.
Those years of crime and spy movies have served Ritchie well because he knows how to ramp up the tension and keep the audience at the edge of their seats for the whole runtime. Between smart camera work including shaky cam putting the viewer in the scene with Gyllenhaal and Salim as well as drone shots that could be an enemy surveillance cam, no one’s safety is guaranteed.
For those who miss the writer/director’s usual fare, his next film is the World War II-era spy comedy adventure “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” a Ritchie-esque title if ever there was one, followed by his live-action remake of Disney’s “Hercules.” But after those, a move back into emotionally resonant dramas would be a welcome addition to his arsenal of storytelling.