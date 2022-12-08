"Miracle on 34th Street"

Olean Theatre Workshop’s (from left) Al Bernstein, Shane Murphy, Stella Austin and Karen Layman-Woolston are shown at rehearsal of “Miracle on 34th Street.”

 Provided

OLEAN — If you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit, plan to attend an Olean Theatre Workshop performance of “Miracle on 34th Street” tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

On stage at the Washington Street Theater in Olean’s historic district, this perennial classic won’t disappoint.

