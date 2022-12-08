OLEAN — If you are looking to get into the Christmas spirit, plan to attend an Olean Theatre Workshop performance of “Miracle on 34th Street” tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
On stage at the Washington Street Theater in Olean’s historic district, this perennial classic won’t disappoint.
Director Nick Patrone and assistant director Tristan DeFiore have assembled a cast that is well-suited for this production, which is faithful to the favorite holiday movie. The play also shares the theme that giving from the heart yields the most meaningful gifts.
Al Bernstein plays Kris Kringle, who dismays many when he claims to be the real Santa Claus. Bernstein embraces the role and plays the part as a good-natured Santa who also shares a childlike view of Christmas.
As Doris Walker prepares Macy’s for the Christmas season, she hires this Santa Claus, who challenges her and her daughter to believe in the special nature of the season.
Karen Layman-Woolston as Doris is a loving mother who feels that she needs to teach her daughter to see the world realistically in order to protect her.
It’s her daughter, however, who teaches her that sometimes you just need to see that kindness from others can just be as genuine as it seems and to trust that all will turn out right in the end.
This insightful daughter, Susan, is played by Stella Austin. Austin’s performance is delightful; her lines are naturally delivered, and she clearly conveys that a child’s understanding of situations can often be more accurate than that of the adults around her.
Not only do the Walkers end up believing in the joy of Christmas, they also allow Fred Gayley into their lives. Shane Murphy is a kind and genuine Fred, making it quite believable that both Doris and Susan would be enamored with him so readily.
The happy ending to the story is, of course, expected, but that doesn’t diminish the satisfaction the audience feels as Fred successfully questions witnesses to prove Santa’s existence.
While the narrative focuses on Susan and her mom, Fred, and Kris Kringle, the supporting cast members certainly deliver notable performances and contribute to the nostalgic feel of the story.
Several young people from OTW’s Kids Program take the stage and bring the joy for the holiday that only children can convey. Grace Ring, Christina Booker and Daria Cavallo are enthusiastic elves that come to Kringle’s defense when adults around them doubt his legitimacy.
The elves also entertain with traditional carols and lead the small children in the songs. Ally Adomski, Anna Tingley, Fia Vaccaro, and Eliana Layman-Woolston clearly enjoy being on stage and performing in this show.
Other cast members, all delivering poignant performances, include Nicole Popovich Missel, Bob Busan, Courtney Lasher, Tristan DeFiore, William Taggerty, DB Busan, James Spitalere, Sandy Mulryan, Lori Lee, Ronald Aaron, Sam Morgan, and Gregory Morgan.
Tickets for the OTW’s second show of the season are $10 and are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling (716) 373-7469.