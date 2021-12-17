OLEAN — A childlike Christmas spirit prevails in the play “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” written by Jamie Gorski. This weekend’s shows at the Olean Theatre Workshop on Washington Street will delight audiences with the holiday-themed performances and talented cast, assembled by director Lesley Patrone.
Patrone is presenting a show that shares the warmth and meaning of the Christmas season. The show is sold out for the performances through the Sunday matinee and tickets will not be sold at the door.
In 1897, then 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to New York’s The Sun newspaper hoping for an authoritative answer to the question, “Is there a Santa Claus?”
Stella Austin delivers a polished performance as Virginia, the good-hearted, observant young girl who questions the existence of Santa when she is saddened to learn that her friends don’t receive as many gifts on Christmas as she does. Austin is comfortable in this role in which she is able to show kindness toward her friend and compel news writer Francis Church to respond to her letter.
Francis Church is played convincingly by Garrett Meerdink, who is able to convey the anguish that often comes with the holidays and the hope that comes with finding your “voice.” Church longs to make a trip home to his family, yet he is unable to afford daily necessities. Church’s carefully considered response to Virginia’s letter and his editor’s eventual kindness toward him allow him to experience the joy of Christmas just as he brings it to Virginia and those around her.
The editor of The Sun, played by Bob Busan who initially applies Scrooge-like pressure on Church, is among those who are affected by the Christmas spirit.
Virginia’s parents are well-played by Shelley Greene and William Taggerty and allow the audience to see them as parents who encourage their daughters to be curious and mindful of others’ needs.
There are credible and humorous moments of sibling interaction between Austin and her sister Samantha, portrayed realistically by Ellie Tyler. Austin and Tyler are well-rehearsed and exchange both their lines and sisterly teasing in a delightful manner.
The O’Hanlons are willing to honor Virginia’s request to share their advantages with her friends, the Parker family. Their struggles show that troubles aren’t suspended simply because of the festive season. Rebecca Green depicts the mother of the Parker daughters as vulnerable and resilient.
Hyland Whitcomb’s admirable performance as the older daughter shows Mary Lou’s concern for her mother and younger sister Wendy. Anna Tingley convincingly plays the younger sister who represents how challenging circumstances can impact the most fragile and innocent among us.
Sandra Mulryan and Noah Blair as the soup kitchen server and postman respectively present those roles as people with whom we interact every day and further along the plots of daily life.
Information about this performance and others in the Olean Theatre Workshop’s season is available at www.oleanworkshop.org.