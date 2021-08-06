OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop chose the entertaining and fun twist on the bard’s work for their 13th annual presentation of Shakespeare in the Park.
“The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged),” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, will be performed on the Oak Hill Park outdoor stage in Olean’s Historic District this weekend. The show will be performed today and Saturday at 6 p.m. and is free to all.
All 37 of Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies and history plays are performed to varying degrees. No prior experience with Shakespeare is required to appreciate the performance.
Director Kelly Vaccaro has cast three seasoned local actors as the principal performers. Al Bernstein, Sarita Schwindler and James Spitalere equally share the stage with nonstop action that requires a great deal of enthusiasm and stamina.
All three actors engage with the audience right from the opening moments; there is no theatrical fourth wall in this show. The audience is encouraged to laugh, clap and participate throughout the evening.
The result is a performance that offers a breezy summer evening of light-hearted entertainment.
Under the guise of a Shakespearean scholar, Sarita Schwindler is determined to enlist her pals to share all of the plays with the audience. Spitalere is all in, while Bernstein requires some coaxing at times.
As they acknowledge that not everyone in the audience understands Shakespeare’s work, they are sure that everyone will appreciate it by the end. The script allows the tenacious actors to spend more time on the iconic plays “Romeo and Juliet” and “Hamlet,” which are two of Shakespeare’s best-known works.
While both are tragedies, they are humorously delivered, and mock his use of an excessive number of deaths in both. Adding to the humor, the actors strive to make the plays accessible by involving modern touches, so Romeo takes a selfie with Juliet and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” plays while Juliet “gracefully” twirls around the stage.
“Macbeth” is also featured, with the actors employing their very best Scottish accents. Since this is only a 97-minute show, they get to the beheading of the main character within minutes and manage to make everyone laugh at a drama that is in no way, ordinarily, humorous.
Bernstein, Schwindler and Spitalere embrace the silliness of the precise of the show and clearly have fun on the stage and give a high energy performance that is heavy on physical comedy. They are clearly glad to be back on the stage.
Enhancing the performance, stage manager Lydia Brant and Pab Sungenis make comedic appearances on stage, and William Capozzi offers his creative talents through handcrafted puppets and props.
“The Complete Works” is an irreverent take on classic literature, but Shakespeare intended for his audiences to be entertained, and this show delivers.
Bring a chair and snacks (sunglasses are helpful, too) to Oak Hill Park this weekend. Performances are free; donations will be accepted.